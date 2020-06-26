Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

GEORGIA BUDGET

Georgia lawmakers say they'll avoid worst cuts in budget

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers say that they’ve scraped up enough money to prevent state agencies from sending employees home for unpaid furlough days this coming year. They also say K-12 school districts should be able to spend savings to avoid teacher furloughs. House and Senate negotiators signed an agreement Tuesday on a final version of Georgia’s 2021 budget, for the year beginning Wednesday. The state will spend $25.9 billion of its own revenue, a 10% cut from what was originally expected. Gov. Brian Kemp is letting lawmakers spend $250 million out of the state’s savings account. Lawmakers are choosing not to raise taxes.

LEGISLATIVE PAY

Georgia lawmakers ask for pay cut amid virus-hit economy

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers have voted to give themselves a one-year pay cut to show they’re sharing the pain of the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The state Senate on Thursday agreed with House changes to Senate Bill 416, sending it to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk. The bill would cut lawmakers’ salary by 10% in the budget year beginning July 1, though they’d still get their full daily expense pay. Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s pay of nearly $92,000 a year would be cut by 14%, a cut he volunteered for.

TOBACCO TAXES

Georgia House seeks vaping tax, doesn't move on tobacco tax

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawmakers in Georgia’s House are seeking to regulate and tax vaping products, but aren’t taking the chance to raise taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco products. The House voted 123-33 to pass Senate Bill 375 on Thursday, sending it back to the Senate for more debate. The bill would regulate and tax vaping products in the same way that tobacco products are taxed and regulated. Rep. Bonnie Rich, a Suwanee Republican who was pushing for the move, says estimates show the state will collect $11 million to $19 million a year in taxes on vaping products. House Republican leaders have declined to consider a push to increase taxes on tobacco products, despite a push by Democrats and anti-smoking advocates.

TAX BREAKS

Georgia may limit film tax break as lawmakers eye new ones

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers came closer Thursday to tighter oversight of tax breaks for television and film production, even as they proposed other new incentives for businesses. Senators moved to award a $1,250-a-job tax break to manufacturers of personal protective equipment, while a top House Republican briefly sought to give investors tax breaks for loaning money to Georgia businesses. The moves illustrate the continuing push-pull over using Georgia’s tax code to lure businesses to the state. Senators approved a requirement to audit film productions in Georgia before they could receive tax credits. The credit cost nearly $900 million in foregone tax revenue last year as movie and TV production boomed in Georgia.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-ATLANTA POLICE

Atlanta takes first steps to change some policing policies

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta needs to provide a way for the public to submit recordings of police uses of force for use in investigations into the incidents, according to an executive order signed by the mayor. The directive came in one of three executive orders that Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed soon after receiving recommendations from a use of force advisory council she created June 4, according to a news release Thursday. The creation of the council followed about a week of sometimes turbulent protests in the city sparked by George Floyd’s death under a police officer’s knee in Minneapolis.

TESTING CHANGES

Georgia lawmakers give final OK to fewer standardized tests

ATLANTA (AP) — Public school students in Georgia are likely to see fewer state standardized tests in coming years. The Senate voted 45-0 to agree to changes in Senate Bill 367 on Thursday, sending it to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature. Kemp and state Superintendent Richard Woods, both elected Republicans, are pushing for fewer tests. The measure would cut four of eight exams in high school and one exam in middle school. The bill keeps the requirement that end-of-course exams be factored into a high school student’s final grade. The exams now count for 20%, but the state Board of Education could lower the percentage.

BATTERY MAKER-EXPANSION

'SK innovation' plans $940 million expansion in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia governor's office says a battery company plans a $940 million expansion in the state. Gov. Brian Kemp's office says in a news release that the expansion by the company “SK innovation” in Jackson County will create 600 jobs. SK innovation makes lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. Thursday's news release says the latest project is in addition to the company’s $1.67 billion investment to develop two manufacturing facilities in Georgia that will deliver 2,000 jobs in Jackson County.

JACK HILL-PARK RENAMING

Georgia lawmakers rename park for Jack Hill after his death

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia state park will be renamed to honor recently deceased state Sen. Jack Hill under legislation that lawmakers approved Thursday. The House unanimously approved changes to House Resolution 1300 on Thursday, giving it final approval. The measure calls for renaming Gordonia-Alatamaha State Park for Hill, who died in April. The former grocer was first elected to the state Senate in 1990 as a Democrat from southeast Georgia and was in his 15th term in the chamber. He switched parties in 2002 and had long served as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. That panel writes the state budget. The 662-acre park is in Hill’s hometown of Reidsville. It features a lake, a golf course, cabins and camping.