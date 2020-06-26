Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-RAYSHARD-BROOKS

Rayshard Brooks struggled in system but didn't hide his past

ATLANTA (AP) — In his final months before he was killed by police outside an Atlanta Wendy's, Rayshard Brooks didn’t hide his history. In a video interview with the advocacy group Reconnect, Brooks talked openly of his prison time. He described a cycle of job rejection and shame. He talked of a system that takes millions of Americans, many of them Black like him, away from their families and treats them more like animals than individuals. Family and friends say when he died June 12, he was finally gaining firmer footing. He'd been working and taking care of his wife, three daughters and stepson. People describe him as a happy family man, always willing to be silly to make others laugh.

Georgia police fatally shoot man accused of wounding officer

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say police fatally shot a carjacking suspect after he shot an officer in the head during a chase north of Atlanta. A Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement says Cobb County officers began chasing 37-year-old Martin Humberto Sanchez Fregoso on Thursday night after a driver reported he stole a car. Authorities allege Fregoso fired toward pursuing officers multiple times before escaping on foot and later shooting an officer in the head. The agency says officers returned fire, striking and killing Fregoso. A Cobb County police spokesman says the wounded officer has been treated and released. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the shooting.

Georgia lawmakers say they'll avoid worst cuts in budget

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers say that they’ve scraped up enough money to prevent state agencies from sending employees home for unpaid furlough days this coming year. They also say K-12 school districts should be able to spend savings to avoid teacher furloughs. House and Senate negotiators signed an agreement Tuesday on a final version of Georgia’s 2021 budget, for the year beginning Wednesday. The state will spend $25.9 billion of its own revenue, a 10% cut from what was originally expected. Gov. Brian Kemp is letting lawmakers spend $250 million out of the state’s savings account. Lawmakers are choosing not to raise taxes.

Country music reckons with racial stereotypes and its future

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country artists have long been hesitant to address racial issues, but the rallies over racial injustice this year have become too important for the genre to ignore. Black artists say the industry still needs to do the hard work of addressing the systematic racial barriers that have been entrenched in country music for decades. Country rapper Breland says there's an audience of country music listeners who believe Black Lives Matter and are ignored by the industry. Singer Rissi Palmer says she dealt with racist language from genre fans after releasing her debut country album in 2007. The genre has historically been marketed to white audiences and reinforced white male artist stereotypes.

Georgia lawmakers OK home delivery of alcohol, send to Kemp

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgians could soon get alcohol delivered to their doorstep under a bill headed to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk. The state House gave final approval to legislation Thursday allowing packaged goods retailers to make home deliveries of beer, wine and liquor. House members approved of the bill 114-45. Buyers would have to set up an account with the store, pay in advance of the delivery and present an ID to be scanned or otherwise verified at their door. Rep. Brett Harrell, a Republican from Snellville who sponsored the bill, says the process would have more controls than in-person alcohol sales.

Georgia lawmakers ask for pay cut amid virus-hit economy

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers have voted to give themselves a one-year pay cut to show they’re sharing the pain of the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The state Senate on Thursday agreed with House changes to Senate Bill 416, sending it to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk. The bill would cut lawmakers’ salary by 10% in the budget year beginning July 1, though they’d still get their full daily expense pay. Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s pay of nearly $92,000 a year would be cut by 14%, a cut he volunteered for.

Georgia House seeks vaping tax, doesn't move on tobacco tax

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawmakers in Georgia’s House are seeking to regulate and tax vaping products, but aren’t taking the chance to raise taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco products. The House voted 123-33 to pass Senate Bill 375 on Thursday, sending it back to the Senate for more debate. The bill would regulate and tax vaping products in the same way that tobacco products are taxed and regulated. Rep. Bonnie Rich, a Suwanee Republican who was pushing for the move, says estimates show the state will collect $11 million to $19 million a year in taxes on vaping products. House Republican leaders have declined to consider a push to increase taxes on tobacco products, despite a push by Democrats and anti-smoking advocates.

Georgia may limit film tax break as lawmakers eye new ones

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers came closer Thursday to tighter oversight of tax breaks for television and film production, even as they proposed other new incentives for businesses. Senators moved to award a $1,250-a-job tax break to manufacturers of personal protective equipment, while a top House Republican briefly sought to give investors tax breaks for loaning money to Georgia businesses. The moves illustrate the continuing push-pull over using Georgia’s tax code to lure businesses to the state. Senators approved a requirement to audit film productions in Georgia before they could receive tax credits. The credit cost nearly $900 million in foregone tax revenue last year as movie and TV production boomed in Georgia.