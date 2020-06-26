How YMCA is keeping CSRA’s kids fed this summer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With summer in full swing, the Family YMCA is stepping up to help feed children in our area.

But its summer food program is different this year.

And because of COVID-19, the need is greater than ever.

"It runs like a well-oiled machine. They've got everything down to a science," said April King McCorquodale of the family YMCA.

McCorquodale says the summer food program has to be that way.

Last year, the program was serving 1,500 meals a day.

This year, it’s serving close to 5,000.

"The kids are so appreciative, and they're so excited. You know, that's what the Y's all about is serving people in our community," McCorquodale said.

Volunteers and staff are set up early Monday through Friday, sifting through piles of food and shipping it out on buses to 46 different locations including summer camps.

COVID-19 makes it a bit different than usual.

"The kids, actually, when we pull into the neighborhoods, they might honk the horn. The kids are expecting us, and they run up to the bus. We call it grab-N-go," McCorquodale said.

Grab-N-go gets the job done, but not without all the other hands involved.

Some of them are teachers.

“This is just another opportunity for them to also give back to the community.” McCorquodale said.

