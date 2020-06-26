Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers say that they’ve scraped up enough money to prevent state agencies from sending employees home for unpaid furlough days this coming year. They also say K-12 school districts should be able to spend savings to avoid teacher furloughs. House and Senate negotiators signed an agreement Tuesday on a final version of Georgia’s 2021 budget, for the year beginning Wednesday. The state will spend $25.9 billion of its own revenue, a 10% cut from what was originally expected. Gov. Brian Kemp is letting lawmakers spend $250 million out of the state’s savings account. Lawmakers are choosing not to raise taxes.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers have voted to give themselves a one-year pay cut to show they’re sharing the pain of the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The state Senate on Thursday agreed with House changes to Senate Bill 416, sending it to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk. The bill would cut lawmakers’ salary by 10% in the budget year beginning July 1, though they’d still get their full daily expense pay. Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s pay of nearly $92,000 a year would be cut by 14%, a cut he volunteered for.

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawmakers in Georgia’s House are seeking to regulate and tax vaping products, but aren’t taking the chance to raise taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco products. The House voted 123-33 to pass Senate Bill 375 on Thursday, sending it back to the Senate for more debate. The bill would regulate and tax vaping products in the same way that tobacco products are taxed and regulated. Rep. Bonnie Rich, a Suwanee Republican who was pushing for the move, says estimates show the state will collect $11 million to $19 million a year in taxes on vaping products. House Republican leaders have declined to consider a push to increase taxes on tobacco products, despite a push by Democrats and anti-smoking advocates.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers came closer Thursday to tighter oversight of tax breaks for television and film production, even as they proposed other new incentives for businesses. Senators moved to award a $1,250-a-job tax break to manufacturers of personal protective equipment, while a top House Republican briefly sought to give investors tax breaks for loaning money to Georgia businesses. The moves illustrate the continuing push-pull over using Georgia’s tax code to lure businesses to the state. Senators approved a requirement to audit film productions in Georgia before they could receive tax credits. The credit cost nearly $900 million in foregone tax revenue last year as movie and TV production boomed in Georgia.