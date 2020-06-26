Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed legislation allowing additional penalties to be imposed for crimes motivated by a victim’s race, religion, sexual orientation or other factors, removing Georgia from the dwindling list of U.S. states without a hate crimes law. State lawmakers acted with haste to pass the previously stalled legislation following the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, as well as recent nationwide protests against racial injustice. Arbery was a 25-year-old Black man pursued and fatally shot while running near Brunswick, Georgia, in February. The law becomes effective July 1. It also mandates the collection and reporting of data on hate crimes investigated by law enforcement.

ATLANTA (AP) — In his final months before he was killed by police outside an Atlanta Wendy's, Rayshard Brooks didn’t hide his history. In a video interview with the advocacy group Reconnect, Brooks talked openly of his prison time. He described a cycle of job rejection and shame. He talked of a system that takes millions of Americans, many of them Black like him, away from their families and treats them more like animals than individuals. Family and friends say when he died June 12, he was finally gaining firmer footing. He'd been working and taking care of his wife, three daughters and stepson. People describe him as a happy family man, always willing to be silly to make others laugh.

LILBURN, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared that the state is seeing great headway in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, even as he says Georgia is experiencing an uptick in confirmed cases and battling hot spots in several areas. Data released later Friday shows that the number of people hospitalized with coronavirus infections rose to 1,184. That’s the highest number since May 8 and a 51% increase since the number of hospitalized people bottomed out on June 7. Georgia’s total confirmed infections rose to near 73,000 Friday. The state has been averaging more than 1,200 new confirmed infections a day over the past 14 days.

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say police fatally shot a carjacking suspect after he shot an officer in the head during a chase north of Atlanta. A Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement says Cobb County officers began chasing 37-year-old Martin Humberto Sanchez Fregoso on Thursday night after a driver reported he stole a car. Authorities allege Fregoso fired toward pursuing officers multiple times before escaping on foot and later shooting an officer in the head. The agency says officers returned fire, striking and killing Fregoso. A Cobb County police spokesman says the wounded officer has been treated and released. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the shooting.