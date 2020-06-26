Gov. Brian Kemp will sign GA’s hate crime bill at 2 p.m.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will sign the state’s new hate crime bill in a Friday afternoon ceremony, according to his office.

Georgia now becomes part of the majority of states that have hate crime bills signed into law. Meanwhile, South Carolina, Arkansas, and Wyoming are the remaining states without a hate crime law.

At 2 PM today, I'll sign #HB426, the anti-hate crimes bill sponsored by Rep. @ChuckEfstration & Sen. @BillCowsert at the State Capitol in the North Wing. Lt. Gov. @GeoffDuncanGA & Speaker David Ralston will join me along with distinguished guests. #gapol — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) June 26, 2020

The bill received considerable backing and renewed importance following the death of Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Brunswick, GA man who was killed during a run back in February 2020.

Arbery was the subject of a chase by two men who believed him to be a burglary suspect. Gregory and Travis McMichael allegedly cornered Arbery before a scuffle between him and Travis broke out. Travis, according to the GBI, shot Arbery.

The case received nationwide attention after video of the event, which was captured by a third man who has also been charged in connection with the case, leaked to social media.

The McMichaels and William “Roddie” Bryan, the man who recorded the incident, have all been charged.

Kemp is set to sign the bill at 2 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.