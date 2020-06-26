Associated Press Georgia Daybook for Friday, Jun. 26.

Friday, Jun. 26 9:30 AM Georgia Gov. Kemp's public schedule - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp visits the coronavirus (COVID-19) testing site at Lilburn First Baptist Church, 285 Main St. NW, Lilburn (9:30 AM EDT) and tours the Cutting Board Company, 2578 Old Rockbridge Rd, Norcross (10:30 AM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.georgia.gov, https://twitter.com/georgiagov

Contacts: Governor of Georgia office of communications, press@georgia.gov

Friday, Jun. 26 - Saturday, Jun. 27 ICGB-EEAH Annual International Conference on Global Business: Engineering, Energy, Agriculture, Health and IT

Location: Holiday Inn Express Atlanta Airport-College Park, 4601 Best Rd, College Park, GA

Weblinks: http://gsmi-ibc.com/icgb-conference

Contacts: Global Strategic Management Inc , gsmi_usa@msn.com, 1 248 798 5597

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Jun. 26 Global Payments Inc: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investors.globalpaymentsinc.com/, https://twitter.com/GlobalPayInc

Contacts: Jane M Elliott, Global Payments Inc Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@globalpay.com, 1 770 829 8234

Sunday, Jun. 28 - Wednesday, Jul. 01 CANCELED: Society for Behavioral Neuroendocrinology Annual Meeting - CANCELED: Society for Behavioral Neuroendocrinology Annual Meeting * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Loews Atlanta Hotel, 1065 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA

Weblinks: http://www.sbne.org/, https://twitter.com/SBNTweets

Contacts: SBN, info@sbn.org, 1 847 517 7225