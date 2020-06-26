GA Lottery
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
0-7-3
(zero, seven, three)
0-0-7
(zero, zero, seven)
5-1-3-1
(five, one, three, one)
1-9-7-1
(one, nine, seven, one)
20-37-43-45-50, Cash Ball: 2
(twenty, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-five, fifty; Cash Ball: two)
4-0-3-9-5
(four, zero, three, nine, five)
6-6-4-2-4
(six, six, four, two, four)
Estimated jackpot: $44 million
Estimated jackpot: $42 million