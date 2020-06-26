Fireworks prohibited on Corps lands and waters

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – With Independence Day approaching, Corps of Engineers officials remind visitors, campers and private dock owners that using fireworks on Corps lands and waters is prohibited by long-standing regulations.

“Federal regulations prohibit the use of fireworks on public lands and waters except under permit from the Corps of Engineers and under the management of a licensed pyrotechnician,” Susan Boyd, Chief Ranger of Shoreline Management at Thurmond Lake, said in the release.

“We want everyone to have a safe summer, so we highly encourage the public to seek professional fireworks shows in surrounding communities instead of using them at the reservoirs,” Boyd continued.

The prohibition includes the use of fireworks on privately owned docks along the shoreline. The prohibition applies to all three reservoirs managed by the Corps of Engineers along the Savannah River.

“With the increase in fireworks comes increased risk of injury, as well as wildfires and property damage,” Boyd said.

