Advertisement

Deputies looking for man wanted for sexual assault

Kevin Bracy, 29, is wanted in reference to a Sexual Assault that occurred on the 500 block of Norwich Road on June 16, 2020.
Kevin Bracy, 29, is wanted in reference to a Sexual Assault that occurred on the 500 block of Norwich Road on June 16, 2020.((Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office))
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted in relation to a sexual assault on June 26.

Kevin Bracy, 29, is wanted in reference to a Sexual Assault that occurred on the 500 block of Norwich Road on June 16, 2020.

Bracy was last seen in an unknown year black Mustang GT with a drive-out (paper) tag. He is 5′10 and about 220 lbs.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Inv. Jonathan Counts or any on-duty Violent Crimes Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1046 or (706) 821-1080.

All information can be handled with confidentiality.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

Petition looks to rename Strom Thurmond High School in Edgefield

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Petitions around the state of South Carolina are calling for buildings and monuments honoring Strom Thurmond to be renamed.

News

McMaster tells young people it’s ‘deadly important’ to wear masks, social distance as COVID-19 cases continue to spike

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster had a strong message for young people in the state as COVID-19 cases continue to spike on Friday.

News

Augusta looks to be getting National R&B Hall of Fame, officials say

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A group looking to create a museum to celebrate the country’s rhythm and blues artists says they’ve gotten enough support from Augusta-Richmond County leaders to open up shop in the Garden City.

Latest News

News

How YMCA is keeping CSRA’s kids fed this summer

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
With summer in full swing, the Family YMCA is stepping up to help feed children in our area. And because of COVID-19, the need is greater than ever.

News

SRS gains 10 COVID-19 cases over a week

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Savannah River Site has seen 10 more cases of COVID-19 in the past week among its employees, according to the latest figures released Friday.

Crime

Bond denied to mom’s boyfriend in 12-year-old’s death

Updated: 5 hours ago
Bond was denied to the boyfriend of the mother of an Augusta boy who died after authorities say the two adults punished the 12-year-old to death.

Crime

McDuffie County shooting claims 1 life

Updated: 6 hours ago
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting early today in the McDuffie County community of Dearing.

News

‘A powerful step forward’: Gov. Brian Kemp signs GA’s hate crime bill

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will sign the state’s new hate crime bill in a Friday afternoon ceremony, according to his office.

Politics

It could cost $800M and take 5 years to bring high-speed internet to all S.C. homes

Updated: 7 hours ago
Experts and lawmakers say the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted South Carolina’s digital divide. Leaders aim to change that.