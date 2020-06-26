Deputies looking for man wanted for sexual assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted in relation to a sexual assault on June 26.

Kevin Bracy, 29, is wanted in reference to a Sexual Assault that occurred on the 500 block of Norwich Road on June 16, 2020.

Bracy was last seen in an unknown year black Mustang GT with a drive-out (paper) tag. He is 5′10 and about 220 lbs.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Inv. Jonathan Counts or any on-duty Violent Crimes Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1046 or (706) 821-1080.

All information can be handled with confidentiality.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.