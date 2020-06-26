Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today is shaping up to be mostly dry during the day, but later in the afternoon some isolated storm activity is expected to flare up and last until around sunset. Highs this afternoon will vary from the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 10-15 mph.

The Saharan dust moving in over the next few days does not pose a huge concern to the CSRA. This layer of dust should stay suspended roughly a mile or so above the surface and not cause any air quality concerns for us at ground level. It could cause some haze and may lead to prettier sunrises and sunsets.

Dust from the Saharan Desert in North Africa is making it's way into the Southeast over the next few days. (WRDW)

Lows early Saturday morning are expected be near 70. High pressure will be over the CSRA and keep our rain chances low. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected during the day Saturday with highs in the low 90s. Winds will be out of the west between 8-12 mph.

Sunday is expected to be similar to Saturday with mostly dry conditions for the CSRA, but there could be a few isolated storms that form later in the day in the northern portions of the CSRA. Highs are expected to be fairly seasonal in the low 90s.

Higher storm chances are expected into early next week as week northwesterly flow aloft guides in disturbances that should trigger storm development. Temperatures next week will be average for June with highs in the low 90s and lows near 70.

