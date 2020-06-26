Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An isolated downpour is possible this evening, but most of us should stay dry. Skies are fairly opaque from Saharan dust over the region. This should help keep lows in the low 70s early Saturday morning.

The Saharan dust moving in over the next few days does not pose a huge concern to the CSRA. This layer of dust should stay suspended roughly a mile or so above the surface and not cause any air quality concerns for us at ground level. It could cause some haze and may lead to prettier sunrises and sunsets.

Dust from the Saharan Desert in North Africa is making it's way into the Southeast over the next few days. (WRDW)

High pressure will be over the CSRA Saturday, but we still have the chance for a few isolated storms. Some storms could be severe with the potential for hail and strong wind. Keep outdoor plans though since storm coverage should remain isolated. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected during the day Saturday with highs in the low 90s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest between 10-15 mph.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of the CSRA under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe storms Saturday afternoon through sunset. This means isolated severe weather is possible. (WRDW)

Sunday is expected to be similar to Saturday with mostly dry conditions for the CSRA, but there could be a few isolated storms that form later in the day. Highs are expected to be fairly seasonal in the low to mid 90s. Winds will be out of the west between 10-15 mph.

Higher storm chances are expected into early next week as week northwesterly flow aloft guides in disturbances that should trigger storm development. Temperatures next week will be average for June with highs in the low 90s and lows near 70.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.