Bond denied to mom’s boyfriend in 12-year-old’s death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond was denied to the boyfriend of the mother of an Augusta boy who died after authorities say the two adults punished the 12-year-old to death.

Jasmine Camp and her boyfriend, Clarence Brown, are charged with murder while in commission of a felony and first-degree cruelty to children.

Derrick Camp died June 7 at Augusta University Medical Center, where he was taken after enduring physical punishments that authorities say included military-style squats while holding a book and push-ups as well as being struck and slammed against a wall.

After the boy died, Jasmine Camp, 32, was arrested on suspicion of cruelty to children in the first degree and murder while in commission of a felony, according to authorities. A few days later, authorities said new evidence and information led to the arrest of Brown, 37, who also is charged with murder while in commission of a felony and first-degree cruelty to children.

Division of Family and Children Services documents report “old and new bruises from past and current beatings,” alleging a possible pattern of abuse — not just this one incident.

District Attorney Natalie Paine says the other children found in the home also showed signs of injuries attributed to Brown.

Brown’s disabled sister provided investigators with information on how Derrick Camp was injured, saying he was hungry and trying to eat a box of Jell-O powder.

Brown punched him so hard that the boy urinated on himself, authorities said.

Paine said Brown came here from Arkansas and she listed a number of assault and drug charged pending there.

The defense attorney says Brown came here to help with an ailing family member, and he’s “not a man on the run.” The attorney said he anticipated that if granted bond, Brown would stay and get a job.

The judge, however, denied bond, citing Brown is a threat to witnesses and a flight ri

