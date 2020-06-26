Augusta looks to be getting National R&B Hall of Fame, officials say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A group looking to create a museum to celebrate the country’s rhythm and blues artists says they’ve gotten enough support from Augusta-Richmond County leaders to open up shop in the Garden City.

According to National R&B Hall of Fame Founder and CEO LaMont Robinson, a “resolution of support” from the Augusta Commission and Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. led to him being “fully committed” to building the Hall in Augusta.

However, Robinson says he needs to meet with Davis, local officials, and the Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau to find a location for the Hall and planning an induction ceremony.

Robinson says that ceremony will take place in August 2021 alongside the opening of the physical Hall.

“Although the actual physical building may be further down the road, plans are currently being made for Augusta to host the Music HOF Weekend,” Robinson said in a statement.

Robinson also says he has the support of several Augusta Commission leaders, such as Ben Hasan and Marion Williams.

