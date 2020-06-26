Advertisement

Aiken Regional Medical continues free COVID-19 drive-thru testing to SC residents

(Source: Associated Press)
(Source: Associated Press)(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional Medical Centers will host two more testing opportunities on July 9 and July 23.

THE LATEST [By the numbers: Latest states on coronavirus in the CSRA]

Thursday, July 9 testing location:

Belvedere First Baptist Church, 421 Edgefield Road, North Augusta, South Carolina, 29841

From 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 23 testing location:

Citizens Park, 1060 Banks Mill Road SE, Aiken, South Carolina, 29802.

From 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Nursing staff from Aiken Regional and local nursing students will be available to provide a minimum of 350 tests on a first-come, first-served basis; no appointments or referrals are needed.

Individuals must be 18 years or older to be tested and can be tested even if asymptomatic.

Testing is entirely free; health insurance information will not be queried. Those wishing to be tested are required to provide a valid South Carolina government-issued identification and contact information. Additionally, walk-up testing is available for those without a vehicle.

Tests will be processed at DHEC’s in-house laboratory, and patients will be called with results are within 7 days.

Community organizations continue to partner with Aiken Regional during the free-testing events. The Aiken County Help Line 211 will continue to call those who have tested negative for COVID-19.

