New this morning: 2nd offensive post blamed on local athletic director

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District is investigating a second offensive post blamed on the athletics director for Lakeside High School.

This is in addition to a post from the account of Jody Hilley that surfaced in a public Facebook group earlier this week, showing a black man in a Klan costume and saying the African Americans kill more blacks than the Klan did.

Hilley apologized for that post.

District investigation into racist Facebook post

However, news has now surfaced of a second post that district officials tells News 12, “We were made aware, and it has become part of our investigation of this matter. Again, we don’t accept this kind of behavior.”

The school district is expected to release more details about the investigation later today.

