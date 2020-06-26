Advertisement

New this morning: 2nd offensive post blamed on local athletic director

Lakeside High School
Lakeside High School(WRDW)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District is investigating a second offensive post blamed on the athletics director for Lakeside High School.

This is in addition to a post from the account of Jody Hilley that surfaced in a public Facebook group earlier this week, showing a black man in a Klan costume and saying the African Americans kill more blacks than the Klan did.

Hilley apologized for that post.

District investigation into racist Facebook post
District investigation into racist Facebook post

However, news has now surfaced of a second post that district officials tells News 12, “We were made aware, and it has become part of our investigation of this matter. Again, we don’t accept this kind of behavior.”

The school district is expected to release more details about the investigation later today.

Check back here and on News 12 for updates. 

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

1 person trapped after vehicle hits tree in Aiken County

Updated: 1 hours ago
Rescuers responded early this morning to a crash that had at least one person trapped inside a vehicle outside North Augusta.

Crime

Victim identified in overnight fatal shooting at Augusta shopping center

Updated: 2 hours ago
A male victim died after suffering two gunshot wounds at a shopping center at 1347 Augusta West Parkway.

National Politics

House passes sweeping police overhaul after Floyd’s death

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
On the eve of the vote, President Donald Trump's administration signaled he would veto the bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also said it will not pass the Republican-held chamber.

News

Fireworks prohibited on Corps lands and waters

Updated: 8 hours ago
With Independence Day approaching, Corps of Engineers officials remind visitors, campers and private dock owners that using fireworks on Corps lands and waters is prohibited by long-standing regulations.

Latest News

News

New wave of local brides rushing to altar after previous cancellations

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
Wedding season is about to get even crazier this year as a wave of “displaced brides,” whose weddings were canceled due to the shutdown, rush to the alter.

Community

Despite reopening of CSRA economy, families continue to struggle with food supply

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
It’s been over three months since COVID-19 shut down our economy. States are re-opening and business coming is back, but several families across the CSRA are still struggling to meet a basic need.

News

Columbia County deputies taking extra steps for use-of-force training

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Laura Pugliese
While many are calling for change about police departments across the country, we're taking a closer look at police training and use of force policies at our local sheriff's offices.

News

Four weeks into protests, CSRA activists see changes on horizon

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
t’s been about 4 weeks since the first protest against the death of George Floyd happened in the CSRA.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 14 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

‘The noose was real’: NASCAR releases photo from Bubba Wallace’s garage

Updated: 15 hours ago
The rope found hanging like a noose in Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway was not a hate crime, authorities said.