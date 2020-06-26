1 person trapped after vehicle hits tree in Aiken County

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescuers responded early this morning to a crash that had at least one person trapped inside a vehicle outside North Augusta.

The crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. at Storm Branch Road and CCC Road in Aiken County.

The vehicle had hit a tree, which fell into the roadway and onto the vehicle, trapping someone inside. The road was blocked, according to emergency dispatchers.

