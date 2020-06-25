Wendy’s arson suspect released from jail on bond

ATLANTA - The woman accused of burning down the Atlanta Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks died is out of jail this morning.

Natalie White, 29, was escorted out of the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday night after posting a $10,000 bond. The judge agreed to release White on house arrest with an ankle monitor. White is charged with first degree arson.

She was arrested on Tuesday, the same day as Brooks’ funeral.

Brooks and officers struggled outside the restaurant on June 12. Officer Garrett Rolfe officer shot him in the back after Brooks fired a Taser in his direction while running away.

Rolfe was fired, charged with murder and jailed without bail. A second officer, Devin Brosnan, was charged with aggravated assault, accused of stepping on Brooks’ shoulder as he lay dying on the pavement.

Minutes before he died, a police body camera recorded Brooks referring to White as his girlfriend.

The Wendy’s burned down the day after Brooks was killed.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.