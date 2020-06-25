Advertisement

Valedictorian with lifetime perfect attendance earns more than $430K in scholarships

She’s on a pre-med track
In graduating top of her class, Ashanti Palmer has racked up $430,000 in scholarships to attend college.
In graduating top of her class, Ashanti Palmer has racked up $430,000 in scholarships to attend college.(Source: WABC, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (Gray News) – The 2020 valedictorian at Nellie A. Thornton High School is pretty impressive, as you might guess.

In graduating top of her class, Ashanti Palmer has racked up more than $430,000 in scholarships to attend college.

She also had perfect attendance, beginning in pre-K through her senior year.

“Being named valedictorian feels good because it shows that all the hard work I’ve put in over the years has paid off, and that effort is being celebrated in a big way,” Palmer said on the Mount Vernon City School District website.

“It wasn’t until 10th grade that I realized I hadn’t missed a day, and then I wanted to keep up the streak.”

Palmer plans to go to medical school after getting a degree in biomedical engineering and medicine at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

