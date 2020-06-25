UofSC to require COVID-19 testing for faculty and students before fall semester

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina is now requiring all students and faculty to be tested for COVID-19 before they will be able to return to campus in the fall.

In an email sent to parents on June 24, President Bob Caslen discusses the type of behavior that will be seen on campus during the fall semester.

Caslen’s e-mail said testing will be required for all students, faculty, and staff before their return to campus for the safety and protection of everyone.

Face coverings will also be required for all classrooms, the school’s library, health center, fitness centers, student union, and all dining halls.

But outside of that, Caslen also says the school will continue to institute social distancing and will begin contact tracing to make sure anyone potentially exposed to the virus will know about it.

The University of South Carolina Columbia campus will resume in-person instruction on Aug. 20.

For more information and to view President Caslen’s full email click here.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.