The struggles of homelessness increase as the pandemic continues along

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The virus is putting pressure on a lot of families, but the homeless community is being hit especially hard. The resources to help them are feeling the strain too.

“We are going to continue to provide the basic needs, food, and shelter.”

During this pandemic, more people are taking hits in ways they’ve never seen before. Some people who have never had to ask for help, are now needing help. And the Salvation Army has seen people constantly coming and going, in need of assistance.

“We’ve had between 70 to 80 people in the shelter at any one time. We have had over 5,000 nights of stay in the last two or three and a half months,” Douglas McClure, Area Commander Senior Kroc officer, explained.

Augusta's Housing and Community Development Department says shelter providers were functioning 24/7, which also limited their capacity.

“That left some individuals unable to be served,” Lasima Turmon, program supervisor of Augusta housing, said.

Turmon says right now they're partnering with nine hotels to help provide shelter, but because of the virus creating hard times, they are getting a lot of new families too. People who weren't previously identified as part of the homeless population.

“We are seeing an uptick,” Thurmon said. “We have a lot of first time homeless that we are assisting through this as well as those individuals who have been in shelters before.

According to Thurmon, because people are not working, they have no income which makes it harder for them to get approved for a place to stay. And the housing department is not sure if we will get a second wave, but they are working to partner with more hotels to help get more people off the streets.

“There are a lot of factors that have come into play during this pandemic, and some that we still expect to have an effect going forward,” Thurmon said.

The Augusta Housing Authority says some people are staying longer than normal in this housing, and with the pandemic still in full swing, they don’t think the numbers will decline any time soon.

