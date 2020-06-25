‘The noose was real’ - NASCAR releases photo from Talladega

NASCAR has released a photo it says shows that a noose was indeed found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. NASCAR President Steve Phelps says the photo was taken by NASCAR security.

Wallace is the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top series. Federal investigators determined the rope had been there since at least last October and could not have been targeting Wallace. Phelps says NASCAR has not determined who tied the rope and its investigation is over. He says more cameras will be added to garages.

