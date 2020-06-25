Rescuers search overturned houseboat in Augusta
This is a developing story. Check back here and on News 12 for updates.
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews are searching an overturned houseboat at the Fifth Street Marina to see if anyone was inside it.
The houseboat overturned sometime before 8 a.m. today at the marina on the Savannah River.
The report came as rainfall, often heavy, drenched the region, although high winds weren’t expected to be a problem during the storms.
News 12 has a reporter on the way, and we’ll keep you updated.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.