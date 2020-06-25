Advertisement

Rescuers search overturned houseboat in Augusta

This is a developing story.
Ambulance
Ambulance(WRDW)
Jun. 25, 2020
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews are searching an overturned houseboat at the Fifth Street Marina to see if anyone was inside it.

The houseboat overturned sometime before 8 a.m. today at the marina on the Savannah River.

The report came as rainfall, often heavy, drenched the region, although high winds weren’t expected to be a problem during the storms.

News 12 has a reporter on the way, and we’ll keep you updated.

