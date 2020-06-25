Advertisement

Panthers’ coach considers kneeling during national anthem

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, Carolina Panthers NFL football team head coach Matt Rhule talks to the media during a news conference at the teams practice facility in Charlotte, N.C. The transition from being a head coach in college to the NFL is never easy. But it's even more difficult this year for Panthers coach Matt Rhule, who is trying to build a team and some sense of chemistry virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, Carolina Panthers NFL football team head coach Matt Rhule talks to the media during a news conference at the teams practice facility in Charlotte, N.C. The transition from being a head coach in college to the NFL is never easy. But it's even more difficult this year for Panthers coach Matt Rhule, who is trying to build a team and some sense of chemistry virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)
By Steve Reed
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he is considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

The first-year coach from Baylor has told players he will support them if they express their views.

Rhule said he will confer with his players before making any decision on whether to kneel during the anthem. Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien has said he plans to kneel with his players.

