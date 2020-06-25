Advertisement

NFL training camps still on original schedule for late July

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes during NFL football training camp Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes during NFL football training camp Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(WIBW)
By Barry Wilner
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The NFL still plans to hold training camps on time beginning in late July, though contingency plans are in place. Hours after the league canceled the Hall of Fame game that kicks off the preseason, the 32 team owners on Thursday were updated on a variety of issues, many dealing with working through the coronavirus pandemic.

Most notably, according to NFL general counsel Jeff Pash, the owners were told about plans to fully reopen team facilities for training camp next month. Team facilities were closed in late March due to the pandemic and have been reopened to limited personnel.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

ACC Commissioner John Swofford stepping down after 24 years

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Ralph D. Russo
Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford is retiring after the 2020-21 academic year, ending his tenure after 24 years.

Sports

Panthers’ coach considers kneeling during national anthem

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Steve Reed
Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he is considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

Sports

CSRA basketball coaches talk shot clock

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mike Jakucionis
Josey's Jawan Bailey, Grovetown's Darren Douglas, and Cross Creek's Kim Schlein talk about the impact of the shot clock on Georgia high school basketball.

News

‘The noose was real’: NASCAR releases photo from Bubba Wallace’s garage

Updated: 4 hours ago
The rope found hanging like a noose in Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway was not a hate crime, authorities said.

Latest News

Sports

NFL cancels Hall of Fame game, delays inductions until 2021

Updated: 4 hours ago
The NFL has canceled the Hall of Fame game that traditionally opens the preseason and is delaying the 2020 induction ceremonies for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

‘The noose was real’ - NASCAR releases photo from Talladega

Updated: 4 hours ago
NASCAR has released a photo it says shows that a noose was indeed found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. NASCAR President Steve Phelps says the photo was taken by NASCAR security.

Sports

Mickelson added to field in a US Open without qualifying

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Doug Ferguson
Phil Mickelson says he wasn’t interested in a special exemption into the U.S. Open. Now he doesn’t need one.

Sports

Vince Carter, 43, retires after record 22 NBA seasons

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tim Reynolds
Vince Carter made his retirement official by announcing on his podcast Thursday that his 22-year NBA career has come to an end.

Sports

Baseball commissioner says fans deserve better

Updated: 5 hours ago
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred knows many fans were angered by the financial fight between Major League Baseball and the players’ association during a pandemic.

Sports

MLB mascots now permitted in parks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ben Walker
Mascots now allowed inside MLB parks after the league reverses earlier decision.