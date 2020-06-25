Advertisement

NASCAR releases photo of ‘noose’ in Bubba Wallace’s garage

Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - NASCAR released an image Thursday of the noose-like rope that caused an FBI investigation when it was discovered in the garage of the lone Black driver on the circuit.

The photo was made public one day after an FBI investigation concluded no federal hate crime was committed against Bubba Wallace.

“Upon learning of and seeing the noose, our initial reaction was to protect our driver,” said NASCAR President Steve Phelps in a news conference. “We’re living in a highly charged and emotional time. What we saw was a symbol of hate and was only present in one area of the garage and that was of the 43 car of Bubba Wallace.

NASCAR released a photo of the noose-like rope found in Bubba Wallace's garage at the Talladega Superspeedway.
NASCAR released a photo of the noose-like rope found in Bubba Wallace's garage at the Talladega Superspeedway.(NASCAR)

“In hindsight, I should have used the word ‘alleged’ in our statement. As you can see from the photo, the noose was real, as was our concern for Bubba. With similar emotion, others across our industry and our media stood up to defend the NASCAR family. Our NASCAR family.”

Federal investigators said the rope had been hanging at the Alabama track since at least October.

Video evidence showed it had been hanging from the garage door but was the only one fashioned as a noose. Wallace coincidentally was assigned that garage.

NASCAR stood by its decision to investigate the discovery.

Wallace successfully called for a ban of the Confederate flag and has become an activist for the sport during a push for racial equality.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. Associated Press contributed. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Valedictorian with lifetime perfect attendance earns more than $430K in scholarships

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
In graduating top of her class, Ashanti Palmer has racked up $430,000 in scholarships to attend college.

Coronavirus

Those face mask exemption cards seen on social media are fake

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Some cards have been circulating online that allegedly exempt the holder from ordinances that require face coverings.

News

Augusta spending $500,000 to keep landfill legal

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
The city of Augusta held an emergency meeting Thursday after ongoing problems with the landfill.

National Politics

Audit: US sent $1.4B in virus stimulus payments to dead people

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Nearly 1.1 million coronavirus relief payments totaling some $1.4 billion went to dead people, a government watchdog reported Thursday.

Latest News

National

Dixie Chicks drop the ‘dixie’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
The Chicks also released a new video for their new song, "March March" that features videos and images from the recent Black Lives Matter rallies.

National

NYPD officer charged with using banned chokehold

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officer David Afanador was charged with attempted strangulation and strangulation for an incident that occurred on Sunday, according to a statement from the NYPD.

National

Texas putting reopening on ‘pause’ as virus cases soar

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JIM VERTUNO and PAUL J. WEBER
Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday halted elective surgeries in Texas’ biggest counties and said the state would “pause” its aggressive re-opening as it deals with a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations that has made it one of the nation’s virus hotspots.

National Politics

Justices boost Trump administration’s power in asylum cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The high court's 7-2 ruling applies to people who fail their initial asylum screenings, making them eligible for quick deportation, or expedited removal.

Coronavirus

US coronavirus cases continue to rise at near-record rate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JENNIFER PELTZ and ELAINE KURTENBACH
While greatly expanded testing probably accounts for some of the increase, experts say other measures indicate the virus is making a comeback.

News

Rep. Jim Clyburn’s coronavirus committee wants documents related to Windermere

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Liz Owens
South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn and a Congressional subcommittee on the coronavirus are seeking documents and more from the nursing home company who owns Windermere Health and Rehabilitation Center in Augusta.