Advertisement

Mask mandates are legal, S.C. attorney general says

(WCAX)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina attorney general is clearing up some confusion over whether individual cities can pass ordinances that require people to wear masks in certain places.

It comes after Greenville and Columbia leaders both passed ordinances that said people must wear masks in certain businesses in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said his office has received a number of calls asking if a city can lawfully pass those kinds of ordinances and he said that the short answer is yes.

MORE | North Carolina governor will require face masks in public

“Our state constitution and state laws have given cities the authority to pass these type of ordinances under the doctrine of Home Rule. The basic premise behind the Home Rule doctrine is to empower local governments to effectively govern themselves without interference from state government,” Wilson said in a statement.

But there are some limits to the power.

Wilson explained that one limit would be if the state General Assembly would prohibit a city from passing the ordinance through some state law.

Another limitation is if the ordinance is arbitrary or capricious.

“In other words, if there were no COVID-19 pandemic or public health emergency going, a court might find the requirement to wear a mask arbitrary. This is not the case here,” Wilson explained.

The final limitation is if the ordinance would violate a person’s constitutional rights, but it would have to be a on a case by case basis involving very specific facts.

“Based on court precedent, simply requiring someone to wear a mask at the grocery store, or stop smoking in a restaurant, or be home before curfew does not constitute a violation of rights. We would need specific facts to make that determination and we do not have those facts at this time,” Wilson said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

North Carolina will require face masks in public

Updated: 55 minutes ago
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced that residents will be required to wear face masks in public and that the state’s Phase 2 will continue for three more weeks, as coronavirus cases continue to rise at an alarming rate.

News

S.C. lawmakers send CARES Act spending plan to governor

Updated: 1 hour ago
By a vote of 109-2, South Carolina House members signed off on the allocation plan for a bulk of the CARES Act money the state is receiving from the federal government for COVID-19 response.

Houseboat problem

Updated: 1 hour ago
A houseboat overturned early June 25, 2020, on the Savannah River in Augusta.

News

Wendy’s arson suspect released from jail on bond

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
The woman accused of burning down the Atlanta Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks died is out of jail after posting $10,000 bond.

Latest News

National Politics

Police overhaul dims, but House Democrats push ahead on vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
On the eve of the vote, President Donald Trump's administration signaled he would veto the bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also said it will not pass the Republican-held chamber.

News

No one found inside overturned houseboat in Augusta

Updated: 2 hours ago
Rescue crews are searching an overturned houseboat at the Fifth Street Marina to see if anyone was inside it.

News

Fire displaces 20 at Augusta apartment complex

Updated: 4 hours ago
Just after 3:30 a.m., Augusta firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the 1800 block of Fayetteville Drive, and found a building fully engulfed.

News

Racial justice updates: Kemp to sign hate crimes bill, Arbery’s mom reacts and more

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he'll sign a new hate crimes bill after it goes through a legal review.

News

After 17-hour ordeal, statue of slavery advocate brought down in Charleston

Updated: 5 hours ago
After more than 17 hours, crews have brought down the statue of former United States Vice President and South Carolina statesman John C. Calhoun in downtown Charleston.

Regional

See the Calhoun statue coming down in Charleston

Updated: 5 hours ago
It took more than 17 hours, but the statue of slavery advocate John C. Calhoun was eventually removed from downtown Charleston, S.C.