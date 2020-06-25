Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

GEORGIA BUDGET

Georgia lawmakers say they'll avoid worst cuts in budget

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers say that they’ve scraped up enough money to prevent state agencies from sending employees home for unpaid furlough days this coming year. They also say K-12 school districts should be able to spend savings to avoid teacher furloughs. House and Senate negotiators signed an agreement Tuesday on a final version of Georgia’s 2021 budget, for the year beginning Wednesday. The state will spend $25.9 billion of its own revenue, a 10% cut from what was originally expected. Gov. Brian Kemp is letting lawmakers spend $250 million out of the state’s savings account. Lawmakers are choosing not to raise taxes.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-ATLANTA POLICE

Atlanta takes first steps to change some policing policies

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta needs to provide a way for the public to submit recordings of police uses of force for use in investigations into the incidents, according to an executive order signed by the mayor. The directive came in one of three executive orders that Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed soon after receiving recommendations from a use of force advisory council she created June 4, according to a news release Thursday. The creation of the council followed about a week of sometimes turbulent protests in the city sparked by George Floyd’s death under a police officer’s knee in Minneapolis.

TESTING CHANGES

Georgia lawmakers give final OK to fewer standardized tests

ATLANTA (AP) — Public school students in Georgia are likely to see fewer state standardized tests in coming years. The Senate voted 45-0 to agree to changes in Senate Bill 367 on Thursday, sending it to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature. Kemp and state Superintendent Richard Woods, both elected Republicans, are pushing for fewer tests. The measure would cut four of eight exams in high school and one exam in middle school. The bill keeps the requirement that end-of-course exams be factored into a high school student’s final grade. The exams now count for 20%, but the state Board of Education could lower the percentage.

BATTERY MAKER-EXPANSION

'SK innovation' plans $940 million expansion in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia governor's office says a battery company plans a $940 million expansion in the state. Gov. Brian Kemp's office says in a news release that the expansion by the company “SK innovation” in Jackson County will create 600 jobs. SK innovation makes lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. Thursday's news release says the latest project is in addition to the company’s $1.67 billion investment to develop two manufacturing facilities in Georgia that will deliver 2,000 jobs in Jackson County.

JACK HILL-PARK RENAMING

Georgia lawmakers rename park for Jack Hill after his death

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia state park will be renamed to honor recently deceased state Sen. Jack Hill under legislation that lawmakers approved Thursday. The House unanimously approved changes to House Resolution 1300 on Thursday, giving it final approval. The measure calls for renaming Gordonia-Alatamaha State Park for Hill, who died in April. The former grocer was first elected to the state Senate in 1990 as a Democrat from southeast Georgia and was in his 15th term in the chamber. He switched parties in 2002 and had long served as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. That panel writes the state budget. The 662-acre park is in Hill’s hometown of Reidsville. It features a lake, a golf course, cabins and camping.

TRAP MUSIC-CLARK ATLANTA

T.I. set to teach 'Business of Trap Music' course at CAU

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta rapper T.I. will soon be adding educator to his resume. T.I will join hip-hop scholar Dr. Melva K. Williams at Clark Atlanta University this fall to teach the “Business of Trap Music." The university said the course will focus on the origin, culture and business of trap music. T.I., also known as Clifford Harris, said he’s excited to work with the HBCU and their “innovative approach” to providing an education “beyond the traditional textbook curriculum.” He also noted that historically Black colleges were vital in the community “and have managed to withstand even while being some of the most under-resourced institutions.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-POLICE DEATH

Alabama police executive dies during treatment for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — An Alabama police leader who was being treated for the illness caused by the new coronavirus has died in a Georgia hospital. The mayor of Phenix City tells news outlets that the town's assistant police chief, Gail Green, died Wednesday. She was being treated for COVID-19. Mayor Eddie Lowe says Green had served on the city's police force for 33 years. Green’s husband, Eddie Gilliam, says she had been hospitalized in Columbus, Georgia, and on a ventilator for several weeks. He says she was a mother and grandmother.

LEGISLATIVE PAY

Pay cut for Georgia lawmakers passes state House

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia House on Wednesday passed a bill that would cut salaries for members of the General Assembly by 10% amid an economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The House voted 106-51 in favor of Senate Bill 416, sending it back to the Senate for consideration of House changes. The bill would cut lawmakers’ yearly salary by 10% in the budget year beginning July 1. Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s pay would be cut by 14%, a cut he has volunteered for. Lawmakers say they want to share in the cuts state agencies, K-12 schools, universities and others are likely to face after state tax revenue fell.