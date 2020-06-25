Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

JACK HILL-PARK RENAMING

Georgia lawmakers rename park for Jack Hill after his death

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia state park will be renamed to honor recently deceased state Sen. Jack Hill under legislation that lawmakers approved Thursday. The House unanimously approved changes to House Resolution 1300 on Thursday, giving it final approval. The measure calls for renaming Gordonia-Alatamaha State Park for Hill, who died in April. The former grocer was first elected to the state Senate in 1990 as a Democrat from southeast Georgia and was in his 15th term in the chamber. He switched parties in 2002 and had long served as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. That panel writes the state budget. The 662-acre park is in Hill’s hometown of Reidsville. It features a lake, a golf course, cabins and camping.

TRAP MUSIC-CLARK ATLANTA

T.I. set to teach 'Business of Trap Music' course at CAU

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta rapper T.I. will soon be adding educator to his resume. T.I will join hip-hop scholar Dr. Melva K. Williams at Clark Atlanta University this fall to teach the “Business of Trap Music." The university said the course will focus on the origin, culture and business of trap music. T.I., also known as Clifford Harris, said he’s excited to work with the HBCU and their “innovative approach” to providing an education “beyond the traditional textbook curriculum.” He also noted that historically Black colleges were vital in the community “and have managed to withstand even while being some of the most under-resourced institutions.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-POLICE DEATH

Alabama police executive dies during treatment for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — An Alabama police leader who was being treated for the illness caused by the new coronavirus has died in a Georgia hospital. The mayor of Phenix City tells news outlets that the town's assistant police chief, Gail Green, died Wednesday. She was being treated for COVID-19. Mayor Eddie Lowe says Green had served on the city's police force for 33 years. Green’s husband, Eddie Gilliam, says she had been hospitalized in Columbus, Georgia, and on a ventilator for several weeks. He says she was a mother and grandmother.

LEGISLATIVE PAY

Pay cut for Georgia lawmakers passes state House

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia House on Wednesday passed a bill that would cut salaries for members of the General Assembly by 10% amid an economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The House voted 106-51 in favor of Senate Bill 416, sending it back to the Senate for consideration of House changes. The bill would cut lawmakers’ yearly salary by 10% in the budget year beginning July 1. Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s pay would be cut by 14%, a cut he has volunteered for. Lawmakers say they want to share in the cuts state agencies, K-12 schools, universities and others are likely to face after state tax revenue fell.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TESTING LAG

Virus testing, tracking still plagued by reporting delays

ATLANTA (AP) — Having access to quick coronavirus test results will play an important role in resuming sporting events, keeping factories and businesses open, and returning to school in the fall. But an Associated Press survey of selected states found it’s still taking days in some cases for results to come back, despite an increase in the availability of testing across the U.S. Public health experts say testing delays present a major hurdle to reducing infections. Although labs track their own turnaround times, detailed information about how long it takes for results to be reported across the country is not readily accessible.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-VOTING-GEORGIA

Georgia measure would stop officials mailing ballot requests

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans controlling a Georgia House committee have approved a bill to prevent election officials from proactively sending mail ballot request forms to voters ahead of an election. If it makes it through both chambers and gets Gov. Brian Kemp's signature, it could take effect ahead of November's general elections. To protect voting rights during the coronavirus pandemic, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger sent absentee ballot applications to nearly 7 million active registered voters for the state’s June 9 primary elections. Turnout increased sharply, particularly among Democrats. Republican Shaw Blackmon, the committee chairman, says he simply wants to help county officials from being flooded with ballot requests.

ELECTION 2020-CANVASSING

Campaigning finds a new normal as door-knocking resumes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic isn't going away anytime soon, but political campaigns are forging ahead with in-person organizing. The pandemic upended elections this year, forcing campaigns to shift organizing activities almost entirely online and compelling both parties to reconfigure their conventions. President Donald Trump decided to move the Republican National Convention to Florida after a spat with North Carolina's governor over that state's pace of reopening. Democrats will hold almost all of their convention virtually. But even as some states see record increases in infection rates, Republicans and Democrats are getting back to the in-person door-knocking that took a pause at the start of the pandemic.

AP-US-GEORGIA-CHASE-DEADLY-SHOOTING-

3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

ATLANTA (AP) — A prosecutor has announced that three men have been indicted on murder charges in the killing of a Black man in coastal Georgia, Ahmaud Arbery. Prosecutor Joyette Holmes said Wednesday that a Glynn County grand jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. on malice and felony murder charges in Arbery’s death. Arbery was slain Feb. 23 when the Greg and Travis McMichael, a white father and son, armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-old black man running in their neighborhood. Greg McMichael told police he suspected Arbery was a burglar and that Arbery attacked his son before being shot.