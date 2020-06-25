Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

LEGISLATIVE PAY

Pay cut for Georgia lawmakers passes state House

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia House on Wednesday passed a bill that would cut salaries for members of the General Assembly by 10% amid an economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The House voted 106-51 in favor of Senate Bill 416, sending it back to the Senate for consideration of House changes. The bill would cut lawmakers’ yearly salary by 10% in the budget year beginning July 1. Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s pay would be cut by 14%, a cut he has volunteered for. Lawmakers say they want to share in the cuts state agencies, K-12 schools, universities and others are likely to face after state tax revenue fell.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-VOTING-GEORGIA

Georgia measure would stop officials mailing ballot requests

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans controlling a Georgia House committee have approved a bill to prevent election officials from proactively sending mail ballot request forms to voters ahead of an election. If it makes it through both chambers and gets Gov. Brian Kemp's signature, it could take effect ahead of November's general elections. To protect voting rights during the coronavirus pandemic, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger sent absentee ballot applications to nearly 7 million active registered voters for the state’s June 9 primary elections. Turnout increased sharply, particularly among Democrats. Republican Shaw Blackmon, the committee chairman, says he simply wants to help county officials from being flooded with ballot requests.

GEORGIA CHASE-DEADLY SHOOTING

3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

ATLANTA (AP) — A prosecutor has announced that three men have been indicted on murder charges in the killing of a Black man in coastal Georgia, Ahmaud Arbery. Prosecutor Joyette Holmes said Wednesday that a Glynn County grand jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. on malice and felony murder charges in Arbery’s death. Arbery was slain Feb. 23 when the Greg and Travis McMichael, a white father and son, armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-old black man running in their neighborhood. Greg McMichael told police he suspected Arbery was a burglar and that Arbery attacked his son before being shot.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

With more in hospital, Kemp says Georgia gaining on COVID-19

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp says Georgia “continues to make solid progress" against COVID-19 even as the number of people hospitalized with the respiratory illness continued to rise. In a recorded video that his office released Wednesday, Kemp noted the state's efforts to build temporary hospitals and urged people to stay vigilant against infection. Data released later Wednesday show that the number of people hospitalized with coronavirus infections rose above 1,100. That's a 44% increase since the number of hospitalized people bottomed out on June 7. Department of Public Health spokeswoman Nancy Nydam said Monday that the increasing number of hospitalizations represents a real increase in the disease level.

MATERNAL MORTALITY

Georgia lawmakers approve more health coverage for new moms

ATLANTA (AP) — An expansion of medical coverage aiming to reduce deaths among mothers of Georgia newborns is headed to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk for his signature or veto. The House voted Wednesday to give final approval to House Bill 1114 by a vote of 144-0. Right now, indigent mothers covered by the state-federal Medicaid health insurance plan only get two months of coverage after giving birth. The change won’t take effect until lawmakers provide $19.7 million to pay for it. The measure would also require Medicaid to pay for lactation services to help breastfeeding women and their children. Georgia has a high rate of mothers dying after birth, particularly concentrated among African American, rural and older mothers

REALITY STAR-LOAN FRAUD CHARGE

Atlanta reality TV star charged with misusing relief funds

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal officials say a reality TV star who appeared on the show “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” has been indicted for allegedly misusing coronavirus relief funds. In a news release, the Department of Justice said 37-year-old Maurice Fayne was charged with bank fraud, making a false statement to a federally insured financial institution and money laundering. Fayne, who also goes by the nickname Arkansas Mo on the VH1 show, was arrested May 11. According to court records, he’s out on bond. Fayne’s attorney did not immediately return a request for comment. Fayne denied in an interview with federal officials that he misused the money.

TESTING CHANGES

Georgia House approves plan to cut state standardized tests

ATLANTA (AP) — Public school students in Georgia would see fewer state standardized tests under a bill passing the state House. But representatives want the state to keep national comparisons and keep counting remaining high school tests as part of a student’s course grade. The House voted 151-0 to approve Senate Bill 367 on Wednesday, sending it back to the Senate for more debate. The measure would cut four of eight exams in high school and one in middle school. Senators sought to drop the requirement that end-of-course exams be factored into a student’s final grade, but the House members want to keep it. Gov. Brian Kemp and state Superintendent Richard Woods are pushing for fewer tests, part of a backlash against testing.

POLICE SHOOTING-ATLANTA

Woman accused of burning Wendy's after shooting granted bond

ATLANTA (AP) — A woman charged with arson in the burning of a fast food restaurant in the wake of Rayshard Brooks’ killing was granted bond Wednesday. But a judge said she must wear an ankle monitor, remain at home and stay off social media. Natalie White, 29, appeared in court by video from the Fulton County jail. She faces a first-degree arson charge. An arrest warrant accuses her of setting fire to the Wendy’s restaurant using a torch made with a lighter and some type of can. White’s lawyer Drew Findling, told the judge that the allegation that she set the building on fire is a “false narrative.”