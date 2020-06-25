Advertisement

I-TEAM: New documents surface in the death of 12-year-old Augusta boy

By Meredith Anderson
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New information has been uncovered about the death of a 12-year-old boy, information that Division of Family and Children Services could have intervened and opened a case earlier.

Warrants accuse his mother and her boyfriend of punishing the child to death -- as other children in the home had to listen.

These documents could show DFACS had chances to intervene, but did not open a case until it was too late.

We also have these screenshots from a source inside DFACS showing multiple calls naming the 12-year-old’s mother, Jasmine Camp, and one naming her boyfriend, Clarence Brown.

We’ll get to the significance of those in just a minute -- but first -- let’s take a look at the new DFACS documents.

First, they reveal a different reason for Derrick’s punishment. According to a report, mom said it was because Camp “stole jelly packs out of the cabinet.”

She allegedly told Richmond County deputies it was because he had an inappropriate photo on his phone.

The DFACS doc also reports “old and new bruises from past and current beatings,” alleging a possible pattern of abuse -- not just this one incident.

Brown paints a similar picture. He tells DFACS he “had concerns in the past about her whooping Derrick too hard” before, adding he “always intervenes because sometimes she goes too hard.”

But screenshots from a DFACS system shows five calls to the agency. According to arrest warrants, Derrick’s beating happened around 4 p.m. on June 6.

One call to DFACS on June 6 shows the code “SCO”. We don’t know the time of the calls, but a source inside DFACS says SCO means screened out.

“The call was made, but then either CICC (centralized call center) or the county director decided that there was not present or impending danger, so no case was opened.”

The very next day -- at 9:22 p.m. -- Derrick Camp was pronounced dead at AU. We’re told that’s probably when this call came on June 7 with the code “IR” or immediate response.

"Likely when the police or hospital made the report (after it was too late)."

Even with an alleged pattern of abuse, DFACS shows no prior history with Jasmine Camp.

The report indicates her family just moved here in March. That’s important to note because DFACS is a state agency in Georgia. The family is from another state, so that’s where the I-Team investigation moves next.

We’ll keep you posted.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

