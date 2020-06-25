Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers say that they’ve scraped up enough money to prevent state agencies from sending employees home for unpaid furlough days this coming year. They also say K-12 school districts should be able to spend savings to avoid teacher furloughs. House and Senate negotiators signed an agreement Tuesday on a final version of Georgia’s 2021 budget, for the year beginning Wednesday. The state will spend $25.9 billion of its own revenue, a 10% cut from what was originally expected. Gov. Brian Kemp is letting lawmakers spend $250 million out of the state’s savings account. Lawmakers are choosing not to raise taxes.

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta needs to provide a way for the public to submit recordings of police uses of force for use in investigations into the incidents, according to an executive order signed by the mayor. The directive came in one of three executive orders that Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed soon after receiving recommendations from a use of force advisory council she created June 4, according to a news release Thursday. The creation of the council followed about a week of sometimes turbulent protests in the city sparked by George Floyd’s death under a police officer’s knee in Minneapolis.

ATLANTA (AP) — Public school students in Georgia are likely to see fewer state standardized tests in coming years. The Senate voted 45-0 to agree to changes in Senate Bill 367 on Thursday, sending it to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature. Kemp and state Superintendent Richard Woods, both elected Republicans, are pushing for fewer tests. The measure would cut four of eight exams in high school and one exam in middle school. The bill keeps the requirement that end-of-course exams be factored into a high school student’s final grade. The exams now count for 20%, but the state Board of Education could lower the percentage.

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia governor's office says a battery company plans a $940 million expansion in the state. Gov. Brian Kemp's office says in a news release that the expansion by the company “SK innovation” in Jackson County will create 600 jobs. SK innovation makes lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. Thursday's news release says the latest project is in addition to the company’s $1.67 billion investment to develop two manufacturing facilities in Georgia that will deliver 2,000 jobs in Jackson County.