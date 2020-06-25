Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia state park will be renamed to honor recently deceased state Sen. Jack Hill under legislation that lawmakers approved Thursday. The House unanimously approved changes to House Resolution 1300 on Thursday, giving it final approval. The measure calls for renaming Gordonia-Alatamaha State Park for Hill, who died in April. The former grocer was first elected to the state Senate in 1990 as a Democrat from southeast Georgia and was in his 15th term in the chamber. He switched parties in 2002 and had long served as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. That panel writes the state budget. The 662-acre park is in Hill’s hometown of Reidsville. It features a lake, a golf course, cabins and camping.

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta rapper T.I. will soon be adding educator to his resume. T.I will join hip-hop scholar Dr. Melva K. Williams at Clark Atlanta University this fall to teach the “Business of Trap Music." The university said the course will focus on the origin, culture and business of trap music. T.I., also known as Clifford Harris, said he’s excited to work with the HBCU and their “innovative approach” to providing an education “beyond the traditional textbook curriculum.” He also noted that historically Black colleges were vital in the community “and have managed to withstand even while being some of the most under-resourced institutions.”

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — An Alabama police leader who was being treated for the illness caused by the new coronavirus has died in a Georgia hospital. The mayor of Phenix City tells news outlets that the town's assistant police chief, Gail Green, died Wednesday. She was being treated for COVID-19. Mayor Eddie Lowe says Green had served on the city's police force for 33 years. Green’s husband, Eddie Gilliam, says she had been hospitalized in Columbus, Georgia, and on a ventilator for several weeks. He says she was a mother and grandmother.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia House on Wednesday passed a bill that would cut salaries for members of the General Assembly by 10% amid an economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The House voted 106-51 in favor of Senate Bill 416, sending it back to the Senate for consideration of House changes. The bill would cut lawmakers’ yearly salary by 10% in the budget year beginning July 1. Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s pay would be cut by 14%, a cut he has volunteered for. Lawmakers say they want to share in the cuts state agencies, K-12 schools, universities and others are likely to face after state tax revenue fell.