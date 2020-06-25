Advertisement

Georgia House approves plan to cut state standardized tests

Standardized test with a yellow pencil and report card on a wooden desktop.
Standardized test with a yellow pencil and report card on a wooden desktop.
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Public school students in Georgia could see fewer state standardized tests under a bill passing the state House. But representatives want the state to keep national comparisons and keep counting remaining high school tests as part of a student’s course grade.

The House voted 151-0 to approve Senate Bill 367 on Wednesday, sending it back to the Senate for more debate. The measure would cut four of eight exams in high school and one in middle school.

Senators sought to drop the requirement that end-of-course exams be factored into a student’s final grade, but the House members want to keep it.

Gov. Brian Kemp and state Superintendent Richard Woods are pushing for fewer tests, part of a backlash against testing.

