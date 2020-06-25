GA Lottery
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
6-0-9
(six, zero, nine)
6-6-7
(six, six, seven)
4-5-2-3
(four, five, two, three)
7-1-5-2
(seven, one, five, two)
25-41-57-59-60, Cash Ball: 3
(twenty-five, forty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty; Cash Ball: three)
9-1-1-6-3
(nine, one, one, six, three)
9-6-0-8-3
(nine, six, zero, eight, three)
Estimated jackpot: $44 million
Estimated jackpot: $33 million