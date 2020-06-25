GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

6-0-9

(six, zero, nine)

6-6-7

(six, six, seven)

4-5-2-3

(four, five, two, three)

7-1-5-2

(seven, one, five, two)

25-41-57-59-60, Cash Ball: 3

(twenty-five, forty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty; Cash Ball: three)

9-1-1-6-3

(nine, one, one, six, three)

9-6-0-8-3

(nine, six, zero, eight, three)

Estimated jackpot: $44 million

Estimated jackpot: $33 million