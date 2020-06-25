Four weeks after first George Floyd protests, CSRA activists see changes on the horizon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been about 4 weeks since the first protest against the death of George Floyd happened in the CSRA.

Since then, activists say there’s been some change in our local government, but that the march for reform is far from over.

“A lot of the polices we are asking for, it does take time and we are working on them,” local activist Jo’Rae Jenkins said.

The work goes beyond the marching. Local activist groups recently began meeting with public officials to improve community policing.

“We’re not trying to kick you out of your place, we’re not trying to replace your job, we just want to be in to be in on the talks about us,” Jamie Tutson with CSRA Black Lives Matter said.

The demands remain the same from more training to public review panels.

“We want to help people,” RCSO Chief Patrick Clayton said. “And we want to help a peaceful protesting group to be successful and safe.”

Of the demands, RCSO says its unlikely to meet the one for a general community review panel, citing the success of its current citizen’s academy where board members must be appointed through commission.

But today, they say they’re still on board for further talks of policy.

“So I do see that happening within the next 30 to 60 days,” Jenkins said.

“I think they’re trying to be cooperative,” Tutson said.

It’s a sentiment many other two-state advocates share. They tell us they’re planning police collaborations for community discussions on race, reform, and public trust. The goal is to develop procedure amendments that require both input from city leaders and an extensive review process

But protesters argue time is on their side.

”We’re here to stay passed the movement of protesting,” Tutson said.

“The only thing I can say for our leadership is just to listen. Don’t think we’re over here being radical and wanting to overthrow government. We really just want our community to be taken care of and just have equality. "

One community meeting on the books is set for next Tuesday in Burke County. The Burke County Sheriff’s office and Augusta District Attorney Natalie Paine will lead reform discussions.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.