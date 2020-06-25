Fire displaces 20 at Augusta apartment complex

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire at an Augusta apartment complex has displaced 20 people this morning.

Just after 3:30 a.m., Augusta firefighters were dispatched to a fire at an apartment building in the 1800 block of Fayetteville Drive.

An eight-unit building was fully engulfed in flames, according to Augusta Fire/EMA.

“Most of the occupants made it out safely, but firefighters did have to pull one man from the second floor, which is where the fire started,” Augusta Fire/EMA tweeted. “He was transported to the hospital and his status is uncertain. A dog inside the building did pass away.”

The building sustained major damage, and 20 occupants have been displaced.

The Red Cross has been called in to assist them.

It took firefighters roughly 45 minutes to control the fire, and an investigation into the cause has been launched.

The fire broke out as a wave of storms passed through the CSRA, causing puddling on roadways that made driving treacherous.

Showers and a few storms will be possible before lunchtime today, according to News 12 weather forecasts, with a few storms possible this afternoon.

