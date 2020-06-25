Advertisement

Donations needed for Augusta back-to-school supply drive

(KY3)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services is hosting a back-to-school bash to give school supplies to children that are in need for the upcoming school year.

The Back to School Bash will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, starting at 10:00 a.m. until all supplies are given out. This event will be held at Richmond County DFCS located at 3310 Old Louisville Road, Augusta, Georgia 30906.

The Back to School Bash will provide students in the local area with the supplies they need to succeed this school year. The goal is to give away school supplies to 100 K-12 students to ensure that children have the tools they need to succeed in the classroom.

You can help donate to the drive. Supplies needed include:

  • Bookbags
  • Crayons
  • Pens
  • Pencils
  • Composition Notebooks
  • 2 Pocket Folders
  • 3 Prong Folders
  • Spiral Notebooks
  • Notebook Paper
  • Erasers

