Advertisement

Disney changing Splash Mountain, ride tied to Jim Crow film

The character Brer Rabbit, from the movie "Song of the South," is depicted near the entrance to the Splash Mountain ride in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wednesday, March 21, 2007.
The character Brer Rabbit, from the movie "Song of the South," is depicted near the entrance to the Splash Mountain ride in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wednesday, March 21, 2007.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Splash Mountain ride at Disney parks in California and Florida is being recast.

Disney officials said the ride would no longer be tied to the 1946 movie, “Song of the South,” which many view as racist. Instead, the revamped ride will be inspired by the 2009 Disney film, “The Princess and the Frog,” which has an African-American female lead.

Disney calls the new concept inclusive and says it will speak to the diversity of the millions of people who visit Disney parks each year.

The changes to the ride will be made at Disneyland in California and the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

CORRECTION: Columbia, SC has a mask ordinance -- not Columbia County, GA

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
We wish to correct some information we told you about during one of our newscasts on Wednesday.

Coronavirus

US health officials believe 20M Americans have had virus

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Twenty million infections would mean about 6% of the nation’s 331 million people have been infected, leaving a majority of the population still susceptible to the virus.

News

‘The noose was real’: NASCAR releases photo from Bubba Wallace’s garage

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The rope found hanging like a noose in Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway was not a hate crime, authorities said.

National

Valedictorian with lifetime perfect attendance earns more than $430K in scholarships

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
In graduating top of her class, Ashanti Palmer has racked up $430,000 in scholarships to attend college.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Those face mask exemption cards seen on social media are fake

Updated: 2 hours ago
Some cards have been circulating online that allegedly exempt the holder from ordinances that require face coverings.

News

Augusta spending $500,000 to keep landfill legal

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
The city of Augusta held an emergency meeting Thursday after ongoing problems with the landfill.

National Politics

Audit: US sent $1.4B in virus stimulus payments to dead people

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Nearly 1.1 million coronavirus relief payments totaling some $1.4 billion went to dead people, a government watchdog reported Thursday.

National

Dixie Chicks drop the ‘dixie’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
The Chicks also released a new video for their new song, "March March" that features videos and images from the recent Black Lives Matter rallies.

National

NYPD officer charged with using banned chokehold

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officer David Afanador was charged with attempted strangulation and strangulation for an incident that occurred on Sunday, according to a statement from the NYPD.

National

Texas putting reopening on ‘pause’ as virus cases soar

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JIM VERTUNO and PAUL J. WEBER
Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday halted elective surgeries in Texas’ biggest counties and said the state would “pause” its aggressive re-opening as it deals with a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations that has made it one of the nation’s virus hotspots.