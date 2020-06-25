Advertisement

Despite re-opening of CSRA economy, families continue to struggle with food supply

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been over three months since COVID-19 shut down our economy. States are re-opening and business coming is back, but several families across the CSRA are still struggling to meet a basic need.

Cars lined down Telfair Street on Thursday to receive food from a Mobile Market. The food distribution was a partnership between Golden Harvest Food Bank, Downtown Co-Operative Church Ministries Food Pantry, and St. John Methodist Church.

Amy Breitmann, Golden Harvest’s executive director, says the food insecurity problem has only increased since the start of the pandemic.

″The need is still growing as far as we’ve seen,” she said. “Unemployment rates are high, and even though some people are going back to work, there are a number of impacts that are really influencing our families.”

Since we last reported, Golden Harvest has held six more mobile market food distributions. They say they’ve seen a 42 percent increase for food insecurity in our area since March.

“We’ve served about 2.7 million meals since the pandemic began. So we’ve seen crowds like this at every distribution that we’ve attended and that we’ve helped to partner with” said Breitmann.

The crowds are getting smaller either.

″Many people have gone through their stimulus check or savings account, that’s what we’re hearing from people we serve that they’re at their end,” said Breitmann. “So there’s just a number of factors that have had a domino effect.”

DCCM executive director Christy Cunningham says Thursday’s crowd is the most her pantry has ever given out.

“We’ve served about 125 clients, and for us, that’s an increase,” Cunningham said. “We normally do about 75 people a day Monday through Friday, so that’s a big increase and the need continues to rise.”

Cunningham says as long as there is a need, she’ll be here to help.

“It could be me tomorrow. It could be me today, so why not give back” she said.

Golden Harvest says they’re in it for the long haul and will continue to go above and beyond to provide food for those in need.

For more information on their upcoming food distribution events click here.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

This couple’s recipe for success is faith, love and family

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 1:34 PM EDT
|
By Nick Proto
This month marks 53 years since Loving vs. Virginia, the case that let interracial marry and brought out the love in all communities, even here.

Community

Local couple of 50 years shares story of love

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 12:08 AM EDT
Loving v. Virginia, the landmark case that allowed interracial couples to get married, brought out the love in all communities, even here.

Business

How Augusta small businesses can get COVID-19 relief

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 8:49 AM EDT
|
By Staff
If you own a small business in Augusta and need help recovering from the pandemic, you can apply for the city's relief program starting today.

Community

One On One with Richard Rogers: The American Heart Association

Updated: Feb. 26, 2020 at 4:29 PM EST
|
By Staff
Heart issues are always some of the biggest faced by Georgia and South Carolina residents.

Latest News

Community

One on One with Richard Rogers: Jennifer Bowen with the Augusta CVB

Updated: Feb. 5, 2020 at 11:25 AM EST
|
By Staff
Jennifer Bowen with the Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau goes One on One with Richard Rogers.

Community

One-on-One with Richard Rogers: Brenda Durant with Augusta Arts Council

Updated: Jan. 29, 2020 at 11:17 AM EST
Brenda Durant with the Augusta Arts Council is here to talk one-on-one with Richard Rogers.

Community

One-On-One with Richard Rogers: T-SPLOST and you

Updated: Jan. 21, 2020 at 10:22 AM EST
|
By Richard Rogers
Richard Rogers is talking T-SPLOST with the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Community

Paine College to celebrate life of president emeritus

Updated: Aug. 23, 2019 at 3:22 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Paine College will celebrate life and legacy of President Emeritus, Dr. Julius S. Scott, Jr. in an open memorial service.

Community

Sister Hazel added to Rock Fore! Dough lineup

Updated: Mar. 22, 2019 at 10:18 AM EDT
|
By Staff
A new act is added to the Rock Fore! Dough lineup!

Community

CA police buy new bike for 7-year-old whose bike was stolen by bullies

Updated: Mar. 18, 2019 at 10:15 AM EDT
Sometimes, a story just fills your heart and writes itself. This is one of those stories.