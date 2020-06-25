Deep South News Digest

Good evening! Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up today in the Deep South. Questions about today’s coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:

GEORGIA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

XGR-TESTING CHANGES

ATLANTA — Public school students in Georgia are likely to see fewer state standardized tests in coming years. The Senate voted 45-0 to agree to changes in Senate Bill 367 on Thursday, sending it to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature. By Jeff Amy. SENT: 366 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-ATLANTA POLICE

ATLANTA — Atlanta needs to provide a way for the public to submit recordings of police use of force for investigations of those incidents, under an executive order signed by the mayor. The directive came in one of three executive orders that Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed shortly after receiving recommendations from a use of force advisory council, according to a news release Thursday. The council was created on June 4 followed about a week of sometimes turbulent protests in the city sparked by George Floyd’s death under a police officer’s knee in Minneapolis. SENT: 273 words.

XGR-GEORGIA BUDGET

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers say that they’ve scraped up enough money to prevent state agencies from sending employees home for unpaid furlough days in the coming year, and say K-12 school districts should be able to spend savings to avoid teacher furloughs. House and Senate negotiators signed an agreement Tuesday on a final version of Georgia’s 2021 budget, for the year beginning Wednesday, setting up both chambers to vote on the measure by Friday. By Jeff Amy. SENT: 600 words.

ELECTION 2020-CANVASSING

WASHINGTON — Across much of America, the coronavirus pandemic isn’t fading away. But political campaigns are still forging ahead with in-person organizing. The pandemic upended elections this year, forcing campaigns to shift their organizing activities almost entirely online and compelling both parties to reconfigure their conventions. President Donald Trump earlier this month announced plans to move the Republican National Convention to Florida after a spat with North Carolina’s governor over that state’s pace of reopening, and on Wednesday, Democrats announced they’d hold almost all of their convention virtually. By Alexandra Jaffe. SENT: 973 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TESTING LAG

ATLANTA — As part of the plan to restart its season next month, the NBA is preparing to test hundreds of players, coaches and others for the coronavirus each night inside a “basketball bubble” — a space at the Disney complex near Orlando, Florida, with extra protection against the disease. Test results will be expected back the next morning, before the day’s practices and games begin. That sort of rapid turnaround is the gold standard for tracking a highly contagious disease that is on the rise again in parts of the country. Yet an Associated Press survey of selected U.S. states shows the benchmark is rarely met for the general public. By Christina A. Cassidy. SENT: 1,236 words.

SHOOTING THREAT

NEWTOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut man charged with threatening to shoot police on social media said Thursday that the posting was a satirical response to a video showing what he called police misconduct in Georgia. Alexander Hassinger, 24, was arrested at his Newtown home Wednesday evening on harassment and breach of peace charges. SENT: 292 words.

IN BRIEF:

— JACK HILL-PARK RENAMING — A Georgia state park will be renamed to honor recently deceased state Sen. Jack Hill under legislation that lawmakers approved Thursday.

— TRAP MUSIC-CLARK ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper T.I. will soon be adding educator to his resume.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-POLICE DEATH — An Alabama police leader who was being treated for the illness caused by the new coronavirus has died in a Georgia hospital.

— XGR-LEGISLATIVE PAY — Georgia lawmakers have voted to give themselves a one-year pay cut to show they’re sharing the pain of the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

— BATTERY MAKER-EXPANSION — A battery company plans a $940 million expansion of a manufacturing plant in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp’s office said Thursday.

IN SPORTS:

BKN—HAWKS-CARTER RETIRES

UNDATED — Vince Carter made his retirement official on Thursday, announcing on his podcast that his 22-year NBA career, the longest in league history, has come to an end. The announcement was largely a formality because the 43-year-old Carter had said many times over the course of this season that this would be his last in the NBA. He became the first NBA player to appear in four different decades. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 768 words.

ACC-SWOFFORD RETIRING

UNDATED — When John Swofford became commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference in 1997, the league was basketball-centric and North Carolina-focused. In the 23 years since, the conference has grown into a 15-school behemoth spanning 10 states. Swofford brought stability and unity to the ACC at a time when it seemed vulnerable, creating a conference that could flourish in a football-dominated college sports landscape. By Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 844 words.

SOUTH CAROLINA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — More South Carolina cities are passing their own rules requiring masks as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in the state. As Clemson and Charleston join Greenville and Columbia in requiring everyone to wear masks in grocery stores and pharmacies, the state’s chief expert on infectious diseases said it might be time for a mask rule across South Carolina, something Gov. Henry McMaster has resisted. By Jeffrey Collins. SENT: 485 words.

SOUTH CAROLINA MONUMENTS

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s top lawyer thinks the state law protecting historic monuments from being torn down or altered without a legislative vote is constitutional. But the attorney general opinion released Thursday said an additional requirement that the General Assembly must give a two-thirds vote to alter monuments or change building or street names probably would be struck down by judges. By Jeffrey Collins. SENT: 752 words.

IN BRIEF:

— BODY IDENTIFIED — Authorities say they have finally identified a man whose body was found in the Cooper River early last year.

— CHARLESTON SCHOOLS — All students in the Charleston County School District can choose an online option next school year even if in-person classes resume, school officials said.

IN SPORTS:

ACC-SWOFFORD RETIRING

UNDATED — When John Swofford became commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference in 1997, the league was basketball-centric and North Carolina-focused. In the 23 years since, the conference has grown into a 15-school behemoth spanning 10 states. Swofford brought stability and unity to the ACC at a time when it seemed vulnerable, creating a conference that could flourish in a football-dominated college sports landscape. By Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 844 words.

ALABAMA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

RED SNAPPER SEASON=ALABAMA

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama said it will close its red snapper season for recreational anglers just before July 4 because people already have caught so many of the popular fish, a key driver of the Gulf Coast’s fishing industry. SENT: 497 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ALABAMA

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama’s number of new confirmed coronavirus cases broke the state’s one-day record Thursday as officials continued to urge people to not abandon precautions. The Alabama Department of Public Health reported more than 1,100 new confirmed cases in one day, the highest number since the outbreak began. By Kim Chandler. SENT: 363 words.

IN BRIEF:

— SMALL EARTHQUAKE — A small earthquake rumbled near a town in west Alabama on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS — Thousands of people are still filing new unemployment claims related to the coronavirus outbreak each week in Alabama despite the state’s reopening economy, a new report showed Thursday.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-POLICE DEATH — An Alabama police leader who was being treated for the illness caused by the new coronavirus has died in a Georgia hospital.

IN SPORTS:

NASCAR-TALLADEGA-NOOSE

UNDATED — Declaring “the noose was real,” NASCAR officials on Thursday released a photo of the rope found in the speedway garage stall of Black driver Bubba Wallace that prompted a federal investigation into whether he had been the target of a hate crime. The incident has put racism front and center for the stock car series that two weeks ago banned the Confederate flag from its venues and races at Wallace’s urging. It also prompted criticism from some fans that NASCAR had somehow overreacted — criticism NASCAR has bristled at and cited in releasing the photo from Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. The image was taken by NASCAR security. By Dan Gelston. SENT: 625 words.

LOUISIANA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA

NEW ORLEANS — Students will be wearing face masks and washing their hands many times a day when Louisiana schools reopen for the 2020-21 school year in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Those are among requirements that were set by and will be enforced by the Louisiana Department of Health, Education Superintendent Cade Brumley said during a news conference after his department released two pages of reopening health requirements and another 14 of suggestions. By Janet McConnaughey. SENT: 760 words.

XGR—VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA LEGISLATURE

BATON ROUGE, La. — Despite a recent spike in Louisiana’s coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, a group of conservative House Republicans on Thursday restarted a stalled effort to override Gov. John Bel Edwards’ disaster orders enacted because of COVID-19. The Republicans said the Democratic governor’s decision to continue restrictions on businesses and churches for another 28 days spurred renewed interest in an extraordinary legal maneuver that would remove Louisiana’s state of emergency and reopen everything without restrictions. By Melinda Deslatte. SENT: 758 words.

XGR—RACIAL INJUSTICE-LOUISIANA

BATON ROUGE, La. — Amid a national conversation about law enforcement’s use of force with people of color, Louisiana lawmakers are creating a task force to study police training, misconduct and racial bias recognition. The Police Training, Screening and Deescalation Task Force will make recommendations to state lawmakers about ways to ensure reporting of law enforcement misconduct, penalties for improper actions and removal of “bad actors.” By Melinda Deslatte. SENT: 382 words.

ENVIRONMENTALISTS-TERRORIZING CHARGE

BATON ROUGE, La. — Two Louisiana environmental activists face felony charges for leaving a box of plastic pellets at a lobbyist’s home in December. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that Anne Rolfes and Kate McIntosh of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade turned themselves into the Baton Rouge Police Department Thursday. SENT: 261 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-COLLEGE ATHLETES

Deuce McAllister grew up in Mississippi and was well aware of the racial history of Ole Miss when he decided to play football there in the late 1990s. Even so, he never got used to seeing the Confederate battle emblem on game day. “I’m playing with my brothers, my teammates,” said McAllister, who is Black. “You look up in the stands, you hear the cheers and the yells, but that’s what you see. By David Brandt. SENT: 969 words.

EXCESSIVE FORCE RULING-MISSISSIPPI

PETAL, Miss. — An appeals court has upheld a ruling that a Mississippi police officer was justified when he fatally shot a Black Louisiana man, who called police after a car crash. U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett ruled in September that Petal police officer Aaron Jernigan was protecting himself when he fatally shot Marc Davis of LaPlace, Louisiana, in 2017. SENT: 287 words.

IN BRIEF:

— PIT BULLS ATTACK OWNER — A 72-year-old Louisiana woman was in critical condition after being attacked by her two pit bulls on Thursday, and a neighbor who tried to help her was bitten in the arm, authorities said.

MISSISSIPPI (All times Central)

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONFEDERATE FLAG-MISSISSIPPI

JACKSON, Miss. — University coaches and Christian ministers filled the Mississippi Capitol on Thursday, urging legislators to seize the moment and remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag while Americans are reckoning with difficult discussions about race and history. “It doesn’t take courage. It takes conscience,” said the Rev. Reginald M. Buckley, senior pastor of Jackson’s Cade Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. By Emily Wagster Pettus. SENT: 753 words.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Health announced 1,092 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, the highest numbers seen in the state since the pandemic began. The highest single-day increase prior to Thursday was reported on Tuesday, when the state notched 611 new cases. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs told The Associated Press then he feared the state was experiencing a surge. By Leah Willingham. SENT: 436 words.

