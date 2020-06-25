Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Showers and a few storms will be possible before lunchtime today. Some rain may be heavy at times. A few storms are possible this afternoon, but coverage should remain isolated with many of us staying dry. The front nearing our region will be beginning to dissipate, but highs should be slightly below average in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-12 mph.

Our pattern looks to shift to a drier and hotter set up Friday into the weekend. We still can’t rule out some isolated rain activity later in the day, but in general most of the day will be dry. Highs on Friday will top out in the low 90s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-12 mph.

The drier pattern should continue into the weekend as high pressure builds into the region. Highs Saturday and Sunday are expected to be above average in the mid 90s with feel like temps close to 100. Most of Saturday and Sunday should remain dry with a mixture of sun and clouds, but there could be a few isolated downpours that form in the afternoon.

