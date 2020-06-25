CORRECTION: Columbia, SC has a mask ordinance -- not Columbia County, GA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We wish to correct some information we told you about during one of our newscasts on Wednesday.

We reported Columbia County, GA is instituting a mask ordinance to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the CSRA.

However, that report should have said the City of Columbia, SC has enacted that ordinance -- not Columbia County.

Right now, Columbia County does not have an ordinance in place for people to be required to wear masks.

The City of Columbia’s council, however, voted in favor of a mask ordinance earlier this week as COVID-19 cases in South Carolina continue to rise.

We regret the error.

