Brace for haze as Sahara dust bears down on CSRA

By CNN and staff reports
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Now that we’ve gotten through the rain for a while, parts of the CSRA could see widespread haze from Sahara dust that’s blown across the Atlantic, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency said the haze is possible from this afternoon until around 11 p.m.

A huge dust cloud from the Sahara Desert has traveled across the Atlantic and is paying the United States a visit.

The unusual plume has caused the worst dust storm in the Caribbean in decades.

Usually, Saharan dust disperses into the ocean long before reaching the Americas.

Dust storms in Africa and unique wind conditions high in the atmosphere created the large-scale dust event.

The dust has already darkened the skies over places like Puerto Rico, Antigua, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The dust dramatically reduces air quality and can irritate the lungs people with allergies.

The dust cloud has a size and concentration that experts say hasn’t been seen in half a century.

When it came to the Caribbean, air quality across most of the region fell to record “hazardous” levels and experts nicknamed the event the “Godzilla dust cloud.”

People were urged to stay indoors and use air filters if they have one.

Many health specialists are concerned about those battling respiratory symptoms tied to COVID-19.

From reports by CNN, WRDW and The Associated Press.

