Baseball commissioner says fans deserve better

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred knows many fans were angered by the financial fight between Major League Baseball and the players’ association during a pandemic.

He says in an interview with The Associated Press that “We owe it to our fans to be better than we’ve been the last three months.” Union head Tony Clark is proud of the position his players took.

They will get prorated pay for a 60-game season, not additional salary reductions over 82 games, as MLB first proposed. He calls it “a day’s wage for a day’s worth of work.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.