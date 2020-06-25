Augusta spending $500,000 to keep landfill legal

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta held an emergency meeting Thursday after ongoing problems with the landfill.

Leaders voted to shell out $550,000 for a project to keep the site in compliance with state laws.

This comes after contamination at the facility.

The city is now trying to repair pipes and pumps over the next few months.

