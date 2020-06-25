Advertisement

A new wave of brides are rushing to the alter after previous cancellations

By Celeste Springer
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wedding season is about to get even crazier this year as a wave of “displaced brides,” whose weddings were canceled due to the shutdown, rush to the alter.

Mignon Perry, owner of Perrys Landing said she’s been getting a lot of calls from brides whose vendors have canceled on them. She also said she’s lucky enough to be able to accommodate them while encouraging social distancing because her property is 287 acres.

“We’ve had a lot of calls. A lot of inquiries that are short notice which-- that’s unusual,” she said, “normally they book a year out.”

Likewise, Amy Crawley, owner of So Simply Amy, said that interest in her bridal shower planning is going way up.

“In the past week, I’ve probably had 15 brides who have contacted me. Five of them have booked with me,” she said.

Not only that, but Crawley is also working on a bigger time crunch than typical. Usually, she has a few months to plan a bridal shower. Now, brides are trying to book showers only a week out.

Calie Cook, co-owner of Aurora Adeleigh Photography, said she had plans to take a vacation this July. That’s not the case anymore with all the bookings she’s getting. “We have a wedding every weekend, and I think the second weekend of July we have two weddings, and the last weekend of July we have two weddings,” she said.

Though it’s back to work for vendors, Perrys Landing states that they are encouraging social distancing through masks and putting their tables and food serving stations farther away.

Crawley said some of her brides are pursuing drive-by bridal showers.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

House Democrats to approve police overhaul as Senate stalls

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
On the eve of the vote, President Donald Trump's administration signaled he would veto the bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also said it will not pass the Republican-held chamber.

Community

Despite re-opening of CSRA economy, families continue to struggle with food supply

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
It’s been over three months since COVID-19 shut down our economy. States are re-opening and business coming is back, but several families across the CSRA are still struggling to meet a basic need.

News

Columbia County deputies taking extra steps for use of force training reform

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Laura Pugliese
While many are calling for change about police departments across the country, we're taking a closer look at police training and use of force policies at our local sheriff's offices.

News

Four weeks after first George Floyd protests, CSRA activists see changes on the horizon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
t’s been about 4 weeks since the first protest against the death of George Floyd happened in the CSRA.

Latest News

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 3 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

‘The noose was real’: NASCAR releases photo from Bubba Wallace’s garage

Updated: 4 hours ago
The rope found hanging like a noose in Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway was not a hate crime, authorities said.

News

CORRECTION: Columbia, SC has a mask ordinance -- not Columbia County, GA

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
We wish to correct some information we told you about during one of our newscasts on Wednesday.

News

Augusta spending $500,000 to keep landfill legal

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
The city of Augusta held an emergency meeting Thursday after ongoing problems with the landfill.

News

Rep. Jim Clyburn’s coronavirus committee wants documents related to Windermere

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Liz Owens
South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn and a Congressional subcommittee on the coronavirus are seeking documents and more from the nursing home company who owns Windermere Health and Rehabilitation Center in Augusta.

News

Brace for haze as Sahara dust bears down on CSRA

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By CNN and staff reports
Now that we’ve gotten through the rain for a while, parts of the CSRA could see widespread haze from Sahara dust that’s blown across the Atlantic, according to the National Weather Service.