A new wave of brides are rushing to the alter after previous cancellations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wedding season is about to get even crazier this year as a wave of “displaced brides,” whose weddings were canceled due to the shutdown, rush to the alter.

Mignon Perry, owner of Perrys Landing said she’s been getting a lot of calls from brides whose vendors have canceled on them. She also said she’s lucky enough to be able to accommodate them while encouraging social distancing because her property is 287 acres.

“We’ve had a lot of calls. A lot of inquiries that are short notice which-- that’s unusual,” she said, “normally they book a year out.”

Likewise, Amy Crawley, owner of So Simply Amy, said that interest in her bridal shower planning is going way up.

“In the past week, I’ve probably had 15 brides who have contacted me. Five of them have booked with me,” she said.

Not only that, but Crawley is also working on a bigger time crunch than typical. Usually, she has a few months to plan a bridal shower. Now, brides are trying to book showers only a week out.

Calie Cook, co-owner of Aurora Adeleigh Photography, said she had plans to take a vacation this July. That’s not the case anymore with all the bookings she’s getting. “We have a wedding every weekend, and I think the second weekend of July we have two weddings, and the last weekend of July we have two weddings,” she said.

Though it’s back to work for vendors, Perrys Landing states that they are encouraging social distancing through masks and putting their tables and food serving stations farther away.

Crawley said some of her brides are pursuing drive-by bridal showers.

