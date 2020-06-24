Which learning model is best for your child? Columbia County parents must decide soon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Working from home has its challenges for everyone. For parents, it’s trying to help teach their kids. For kids, it’s trying to do it on a laptop. But is it safe to return to school? And if so, what will it look like?

Parents like Chasidee Howard have a lot on their plate. She’s a mom and military wife, and now a part-time teacher to her four kids. Three of her kids have asthma.

“It’s just a scary time,” Howard said. “I felt like there was so much on my chest to protect everybody.”

Protecting her family meant making the tough choice to continue learning from home.

Students who make that decision commit to a certain time period and can’t shift back and forth between learning models. The Columbia County School district says learning from home will be stricter compared to this past spring. Students also can’t participate in extracurricular activities at school.

On the other hand, some parents like Kimberly Patterson are ready to send her kids back to school.

“They miss their friends, they miss their teachers, they miss the social interaction,” she said.

That model is centered around the level of spread. Under low spread, students and teachers wear masks when moving around, but can remove them once they’re seated. Lunch will be served, instead of cafeteria-style, and field trips and assemblies are canceled.

If the level of spread increases to moderate, the district can move to a staggered attendance plan with certain groups coming in while others work remotely.

For parents, it's a big decision with worries no matter what you choose.

“If somebody’s coming to school having the virus and they don’t know about it and my kid gets it and gives it to one of their grandparents,” Patterson said.

And parents have until July 1 to make that decision.

If you do choose the learn from home model, you’ll have to fill out the learn from home form.

If you choose the back to school option for your kids, you don’t have to do anything.

