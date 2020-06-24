Advertisement

Which learning model is best for your child? Columbia County parents must decide soon

Columbia County is offering up its recommendations for what the next school year will look like and they're hoping students will come back to campus for traditional learning.
Columbia County is offering up its recommendations for what the next school year will look like and they're hoping students will come back to campus for traditional learning.(WRDW)
By Laura Pugliese
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Working from home has its challenges for everyone. For parents, it’s trying to help teach their kids. For kids, it’s trying to do it on a laptop. But is it safe to return to school? And if so, what will it look like?

Parents like Chasidee Howard have a lot on their plate. She’s a mom and military wife, and now a part-time teacher to her four kids. Three of her kids have asthma.

“It’s just a scary time,” Howard said. “I felt like there was so much on my chest to protect everybody.”

Protecting her family meant making the tough choice to continue learning from home.

Students who make that decision commit to a certain time period and can’t shift back and forth between learning models. The Columbia County School district says learning from home will be stricter compared to this past spring. Students also can’t participate in extracurricular activities at school.

[MORE: What local parents need to know about their kids’ return to school]

On the other hand, some parents like Kimberly Patterson are ready to send her kids back to school.

“They miss their friends, they miss their teachers, they miss the social interaction,” she said.

That model is centered around the level of spread. Under low spread, students and teachers wear masks when moving around, but can remove them once they’re seated. Lunch will be served, instead of cafeteria-style, and field trips and assemblies are canceled.

If the level of spread increases to moderate, the district can move to a staggered attendance plan with certain groups coming in while others work remotely.

For parents, it's a big decision with worries no matter what you choose.

“If somebody’s coming to school having the virus and they don’t know about it and my kid gets it and gives it to one of their grandparents,” Patterson said.

And parents have until July 1 to make that decision.

If you do choose the learn from home model, you’ll have to fill out the learn from home form.

If you choose the back to school option for your kids, you don’t have to do anything.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

‘We need to see actual change': AU students list demands for change in wake of recent protests

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
As protests for racial equality erupt around the country, students are fighting the same battle on the campus of Augusta University.

News

Aiken Public Safety a model of community policing, many say, after George Floyd protests

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
U.S. Senate Democrats voted to block the Republican-sponsored police reform bill, saying it doesn’t go far enough. But some police departments and Congress are looking at it as an example for creating new reform laws.

News

What’s in GA’s new hate crime bill?

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
Georgia’s new hate crime bill establishes specific hate crime definitions, penalties, and policies for all Georgia police agencies.

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: 1 hours ago
Bayer will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over the subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.

Latest News

National Politics

Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution

Updated: 1 hours ago
U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had declined to immediately dismiss the case, seeking instead to evaluate on his own the Justice Department’s unusual dismissal request.

News

Three men indicted on Ahmaud Arbery case

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Recreation department hosts drive-in movie night in Thomson

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Thomson-McDuffie Recreation Department will be hosting a drive-in movie night at Sweetwater Park this Friday.

News

AU Medical Center settles false claims act investigation for $2.6M

Updated: 2 hours ago
Augusta University Medical Center (AUMC) agreed to a settlement to resolve allegations that the center submitted false claims to several government-funded healthcare programs.

Breaking News

DA announces indictment of three men in Ahmaud Arbery case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Cobb County District Attorney’s office has received indictments from the Glynn County Grand Jury against the three men charged in connection with the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Community

This couple’s recipe for success is faith, love and family

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
This month marks 53 years since Loving vs. Virginia, the case that let interracial marry and brought out the love in all communities, even here.