What local parents need to know about students’ return to school

While students enjoy summer vacation, school districts across the CSRA are looking ahead to the upcoming school year.

We’ve rounded up what parents need to know. Follow the links for full articles so you can learn more.

K-12 students

Both Georgia and South Carolina have left a lot up to each individual school district. Although everyone’s plans are a little different, they have two main goals: getting students back in the classroom in the fall and having a plan if they can’t.

In South Carolina, school districts must have their own task force.

They also have scheduling options to have a year-round calendar, extended winter break or scheduling by semester.

In Columbia County, parents can opt to have their students learn from home. But officials say they’ll be less lenient with schoolwork than they were in the spring.

“With the start of a new school year, there’s new instruction, there’s new material, and we will have to shift back into a level of instruction again that meets the same expectations as a traditional learning environment.”

Columbia County parents who choose to keep their students home must apply by July 1. They’ll have to learn from home for at least a full grading period, which is nine weeks. Many schools also have a backup plan in case of another wave of the virus. If infections are moderate, they’ll move to some form of hybrid learning. If infections are high, they’ll go full learning from home again.

School administrators in Aiken and Richmond counties are sending out surveys to parents to gauge their best course of action in the fall.

At the college level

Augusta University will resume classes Aug. 3. Administrators are recommending all students wear face masks. Administrators are also stopping on-campus events, and classes will be smaller.

University of South Carolina Aiken will start in-person instruction again on Aug. 20. There will be no fall break. After Thanksgiving break, students will finish fall break. After Thanksgiving break, students will finish the semester online. Students will also wear face masksduring class.

Aiken Tech will begin classes on Aug. 17. Officials say most classes will either be online-only or in a hybrid format. On-campus services like the library and student success center just opened this week. Everyone is required to wear a mask.

Face-to-face classes at Augusta Tech started back on May 11.

