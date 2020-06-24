Advertisement

What local parents need to know about students’ return to school

Schools and coronavirus
Schools and coronavirus(WRDW)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

While students enjoy summer vacation, school districts across the CSRA are looking ahead to the upcoming school year.

We’ve rounded up what parents need to know. Follow the links for full articles so you can learn more.

K-12 students

Both Georgia and South Carolina have left a lot up to each individual school district. Although everyone’s plans are a little different, they have two main goals: getting students back in the classroom in the fall and having a plan if they can’t.

In South Carolina, school districts must have their own task force.

They also have scheduling options to have a year-round calendar, extended winter break or scheduling by semester.

In Columbia County, parents can opt to have their students learn from home. But officials say they’ll be less lenient with schoolwork than they were in the spring.

“With the start of a new school year, there’s new instruction, there’s new material, and we will have to shift back into a level of instruction again that meets the same expectations as a traditional learning environment.”

Columbia County parents who choose to keep their students home must apply by July 1. They’ll have to learn from home for at least a full grading period, which is nine weeks. Many schools also have a backup plan in case of another wave of the virus. If infections are moderate, they’ll move to some form of hybrid learning. If infections are high, they’ll go full learning from home again.

School administrators in Aiken and Richmond counties are sending out surveys to parents to gauge their best course of action in the fall.

At the college level

Augusta University will resume classes Aug. 3. Administrators are recommending all students wear face masks. Administrators are also stopping on-campus events, and classes will be smaller. 

University of South Carolina Aiken will start in-person instruction again on Aug. 20. There will be no fall break. After Thanksgiving break, students will finish fall break. After Thanksgiving break, students will finish the semester online. Students will also wear face masksduring class.

Aiken Tech will begin classes on Aug. 17. Officials say most classes will either be online-only or in a hybrid format. On-campus services like the library and student success center just opened this week. Everyone is required to wear a mask.

Face-to-face classes at Augusta Tech started back on May 11.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shotgun-wielding man sought in Augusta robbery attempt

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Authorities are looking for the suspect in a robbery attempt at an Augusta store on Tuesday.

News

Crews start removing Calhoun statue in Charleston

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ray Rivera
Crews overnight started taking down the John C. Calhoun statue from Marion Square after Charleston City Council approved a resolution to remove it.

News

Arrest in Wendy’s arson, poll on police reform and more: Racial justice updates

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Authorities have arrested the woman accused of burning down the Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by a police officer.

News

Aiken pet shelter gives free adoptions to first responders

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is partnering with FOTAS to is give back to workers fighting on the frontlines.

Latest News

National Politics

Fauci: Next few weeks critical to tamping down virus spikes

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Dr. Anthony Fauci says the COVD-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of this year or early 2021; it’s “when and not if.”

News

Fish are dying in the Savannah River and we don’t know why

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
It was pretty quiet on the river until the Savannah River Keepers were left with unanswered questions this week for one reason: dead fish.

News

Augusta University announces plans for fall reopening

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
They were forced to close the doors in late March, but Tuesday, Augusta University officially announced its plan to re-open campus the fall.

News

COVID-19 striking younger Georgians more, but why?

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
Eighteen to 29 is now the leading age group of positive coronavirus cases in Georgia.

National

Geared Up

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
With recent demonstrations, protests and riots across the country, people are once again questioning police response and the use of military gear for policing.

Coronavirus

‘Palmetto Primary’ program to focus on restaurant safety

Updated: 14 hours ago
Gov. Henry McMaster announced a new program focused on keeping people safe at restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.