‘We need to see actual change': AU students list demands for change in wake of recent protests

AU students are demanding their voices be heard after an email sent by an adjunct faculty member surfaced online.
By Kennedi Harris
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As protests for racial equality erupt around the country, students are fighting the same battle on the campus of Augusta University. AU students are demanding their voices be heard. This comes after an email sent by an adjunct faculty member surfaced online.

In the email, the faculty member calls a recent student-led protest “disgraceful.”

“It’s really important right now more than ever for our university to take the right steps because all eyes are on them at the moment,” junior political science student Ashlee Copper said.

Students and alumni of AU are angry at what they say is a lack of response to racist incidents on campus. Taylor Powell, a 2018 AU graduate, says she experienced racism as a student.

“It’s been too long. It’s a shame. I’ve been a graduate for two years and nothing has changed,” she said.

Powell is currently working on a list of demands with the Black Student Union on campus.

The demands include the removal of racist historical monuments on campus, required racial bias training for staff, and a zero-tolerance policy for acts of discrimination.

“Change,” Powell said. “We need to see actual change.”

AU’s recently appointed chief diversity officer Dr. Tiffany Townsend says they are working on changes.

“We can’t flip the switch and make changes overnight, but we are actively working,” said Townsend.

She also wants students to know that their voices matter.

“Raising your voice, showing your discontent shows that you care enough about our community to want to make it better, and that’s a good thing,” Townsend said. “I appreciate that.”

Looking forward, Townsend is working on several diversity initiatives for the fall, including a website where students can easily report incidents of racism and track the progress AU is making. She says they are trying to create proactive change.

Latest News

News

Aiken Public Safety a model of community policing, many say, after George Floyd protests

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
U.S. Senate Democrats voted to block the Republican-sponsored police reform bill, saying it doesn’t go far enough. But some police departments and Congress are looking at it as an example for creating new reform laws.

News

What’s in GA’s new hate crime bill?

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
Georgia’s new hate crime bill establishes specific hate crime definitions, penalties, and policies for all Georgia police agencies.

Education

Which learning model is best for your child? Columbia County parents must decide soon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Laura Pugliese
Working from home has its challenges for everyone. For parents, it’s trying to help teach their kids. For kids, it’s trying to do it on a laptop. But is it safe to return to school? And if so, what will it look like?

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: 1 hours ago
Bayer will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over the subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.

Latest News

National Politics

Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution

Updated: 1 hours ago
U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had declined to immediately dismiss the case, seeking instead to evaluate on his own the Justice Department’s unusual dismissal request.

News

Three men indicted on Ahmaud Arbery case

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Recreation department hosts drive-in movie night in Thomson

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Thomson-McDuffie Recreation Department will be hosting a drive-in movie night at Sweetwater Park this Friday.

News

AU Medical Center settles false claims act investigation for $2.6M

Updated: 2 hours ago
Augusta University Medical Center (AUMC) agreed to a settlement to resolve allegations that the center submitted false claims to several government-funded healthcare programs.

Breaking News

DA announces indictment of three men in Ahmaud Arbery case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Cobb County District Attorney’s office has received indictments from the Glynn County Grand Jury against the three men charged in connection with the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Community

This couple’s recipe for success is faith, love and family

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
This month marks 53 years since Loving vs. Virginia, the case that let interracial marry and brought out the love in all communities, even here.